After BJP's Snub, Sitting Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Contemplates Future Move

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), last week, jolted the political landscape of Ladakh by naming the chief executive councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in Leh, Tashi Gyalson, as its candidate for the region's only Lok Sabha seat. The move sparked a wave of discontent from the sitting Member of Parliament (MP), Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who expressed his disappointment and pledged to consult with his supporters before deciding on his next steps.

"I am taken aback by the party's decision," Namgyal stated, reflecting on the unexpected turn of events. "While I respect the party's prerogative, I am left questioning the rationale behind this move."

Emphasizing his track record of service, Namgyal recounted his efforts towards the development of the Union Territory (UT) and its people. "Every day, I dedicated myself to advancing the interests of Ladakh. From our success in the LAHDC Kargil elections to retaining the Leh hill development council, I believe I have played my part in upholding the BJP's influence in the region," he remarked.

However, the announcement of Tashi Gyalson as the BJP's candidate has left Namgyal and his supporters disheartened. "I sought clarification from senior party leaders regarding the decision-making process," Namgyal revealed. "There is a sense of bewilderment among my supporters as well, as they did not anticipate this outcome. Nonetheless, our commitment to the party's ideology remains unwavering."

Congratulating Gyalson on securing the party's endorsement, Namgyal expressed concerns about the ramifications of the decision. "While I extend my best wishes to Tashi Gyalson, it is evident that many party workers are dissatisfied. This raises questions about the BJP's prospects in retaining the seat," he cautioned.

The BJP's move comes against a backdrop of simmering discontent among Ladakh's populace over the central government's failure to extend constitutional protections under the sixth schedule and grant statehood to the UT.

Leh Apex Body co-chairperson and former minister, Chering Dorje Lakruk, attributed the BJP's decision to a bid to placate the mounting resentment among the people. "The BJP's sidelining of Namgyal may be an attempt to appease the disgruntled populace, but sentiments against the party persist," Lakruk asserted.

The failure to address demands for the sixth schedule and statehood has fueled strong resentment against the BJP, Lakruk added, echoing the sentiments of many in Ladakh.

As the political landscape heats up, the Congress is yet to announce its candidate. It is expected to receive support from its ally, the National Conference, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) lacks a significant foothold in Ladakh.

In 2019, Namgyal garnered national attention for his impassioned speech in the Lok Sabha defending the Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370 and designate Ladakh as a separate Union Territory. Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders lauded Namgyal for his articulate defense of the government's actions.

As the polling date of May 20 approaches, Ladakh prepares for a fiercely competitive electoral showdown, with political figures strategically vying for success in the crucial Lok Sabha seat of the region.