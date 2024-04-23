Ladakh Lok Sabha Election: BJP Drops Sitting MP Jamyang Namgyal, Names Tashi Gyalson As Candidate

Srinagar: In a strategic move ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday declared Tashi Gyalson as its candidate for the Ladakh Parliamentary constituency, dropping sitting MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

The announcement was made by the BJP's Chief Election Committee unveiling its 14th list of candidates for the upcoming polls. Tashi Gyalson's nomination comes as a significant development in the political dynamics of Ladakh, known for its unique geopolitical and cultural significance.

Scheduled for the 5th phase on May 20, the Lok Sabha polls for the Ladakh seat are anticipated to be closely contested, with Gyalson emerging as a key contender. Currently serving as the Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Tashi brings a wealth of administrative experience and local insight to the fore.

An advocate by profession, Tashi Gyalson represents the Lingshed constituency and previously held the position of chairman and chief executive councillor of the 6th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh. His political journey saw a pivotal turn when he aligned with the BJP following the dissolution of the BJP-PDP coalition government in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir where he was associated with the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The forthcoming election in Ladakh is poised to witness a keen contest, with the BJP banking on Tashi Gyalson's leadership and grassroots connection. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Namgyal clinched victory by defeating independent candidate Sajjad Hussain with a margin of 10,930 votes.

Hours after the announcement, Namgyal said his supporters across the Union Territory are voicing disapproval over the decision. In a post on social media platform Facebook, he said, "I have communicated my displeasure to the party rendering injustice to a dedicated party activist. Hundreds of BJP workers and my supporters from across Ladakh have also voiced their disapproval of this decision," he pointed out.

"We will carefully evaluate the situation and determine our next course of action, keeping the well-being of the people of Ladakh at the forefront. I extend heartfelt gratitude to all supporters for their steadfast backing," he said. It may be recalled that Namgyal hit the headlines in 2019 with his viral speech in the Lower House to defend the Narendra Modi government's decision to repeal Article 370 and make Ladakh a separate Union Territory.

The BJP's decision to drop Namgyal comes amid resentment towards the ruling party among a section of Buddhists in Leh. The local sources said Gyalson, who is also a lawyer, is in a better position to maintain the BJP's hold over the seat, which also includes Muslim-majority Kargil. As the election fervour intensifies, the Congress party, part of the INDIA bloc, is yet to announce its candidate for the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency, adding suspense to the electoral landscape of the region.

