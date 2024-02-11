BJP MLA from Telangana's Kamareddy installs complaint boxes to redress people's grievances

Kamareddy (Telangana): BJP MLA from the Kamareddy Assembly constituency Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy launched a unique programme to redress the grievances of the people. Complaint boxes were installed in the Kamareddy Assembly constituency. As a part of it, the MLA unveiled a complaint box in Kamareddy district headquarters.

He explained that the boxes are being installed in all the villages of the constituency. He revealed that he would come to the village and resolve the complaints directly. People are advised to report their problems to him through complaint boxes.

It may be recalled that recently the MLA demolished his own house for road widening. It has been announced that the land of more than a thousand yards is being handed over to the Roads and Buildings Department and its value is estimated to be over Rs 6 crore.

In the old master plan of Kamareddy town, the road from the old bus stand in the district headquarters to the railway gate via Panchmukhi Hanuman temple was confirmed as an 80-foot road. It was reduced to 34 feet due to encroachments. Then, the MLA decided to redesign the road and chalked out a plan for the road widening, as the commuters are facing frequent traffic snarls.

As a part of this, in the presence of locals, municipal and road and buildings department officials, his own house built by his ancestors in Kamareddy was demolished. MLA Venkataramana Reddy revealed that despite the expansion of roads not being undertaken in the district headquarters at present, it was demolished with the will to set an example for the people of the constituency.

He called upon people to come forward voluntarily and cooperate for the widening of roads. It was announced that the houses of the poor would not be demolished in the name of encroachment.

