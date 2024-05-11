BJP, JD(S) to Fight Legislative Council Polls Together: Yediyurappa

Mysuru (Karnataka): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said the saffron party and JD(S) will contest the upcoming Legislative Council elections together, scheduled on June 3. He said BJP-JD(S) alliance would not be affected in the wake of cases being filed against present Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over alleged sexual abuse of several women.

The 33-year-old Prajwal is seeking re-election as an NDA candidate from Hassan. He is absconding after a huge cache of explicit videos allegedly showing him sexually abusing several women became public. "Our (BJP's) alliance with the JD(S) will not be affected. That (Prajwal case) has no connection with the alliance. I'm confident that the alliance will continue," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking about the Council election to three graduates and three teachers constituency on June 3, Yediyurappa said the BJP and JD(S) will fight it together. "We had a discussion that they (JD(S)) will contest in two seats and BJP in four seats," he added. He also said the BJP national president J P Nadda will announce the names of candidates.

On the Prajwal issue, Yediyurappa said the BJP is firm in its demand that the case should be handed over to the CBI. The case is being probed by a Special Investigation Team formed by the Congress government in Karnataka.