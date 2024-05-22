Bihar Youth Held Hostage in Iran; Ransom of Rs 2 Crore Demanded through WhatsApp (ETV Bharat)

Bhojpur (Bihar): A youth from Bihar's Sukhoroli village has been taken hostage in Iran and a ransom of Rs two crore rupees is being demanded through WhatsApp.

It is understood that the youth identified as Gaurav Gupta, son of Mungi Lal Saha, was first taken from Patna to Mumbai, then to Sharjah, then to Pakistan and after that to Iran. From Iran, money is being demanded from his family through WhatsApp voice recording.

A case has been registered against unknown person at the Hasanbazar police station. Ara MP and Union Minister RK Singh also demanded to bring back the abducted youth.

Piro DSP Rahul Singh said the police is probing the matter and Gaurav's father has given the details of the two numbers from which he received the voice message on WhatsApp.

"He was taken to Iran on the pretext of getting a a job but there is no contact now. This is an international matter," said DSP Rahul Singh.

Gaurav's brother Rajan said Gaurav left for Iran on February 15. "From Patna Junction he reached Mumbai by train. He stayed for about a week in a hotel in Mumbai at the expense of a job agent company. After that he flew to Sharjah Airport on February 22. In Sharjah, he was received by Sahu and Sonu. He was asked to work in an oil factory and taken to Iran," Rajan said.

According to Rajan, after May 8, Gaurav was unable to communicate with his family and after that started sending voice messages. Rajan claimed that Guarav did not do the work for which he was taken to Iran.

It is learnt that Ahmedabad Police informed Gaurav's relatives of his "kidnapping". Union Minister RK Singh has written a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs appealing the the youth should be freed. Gaurav's mother Jagwanti Devi said that now there is only hope that the Modi government can bring back her son.