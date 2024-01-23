Loading...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's unexpected meeting with Governor raises eyebrows

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

Updated : Jan 23, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Sources said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended the Parakram Diwas marking the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and soon rushed to Raj Bhavan along with cabinet minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The unexpected meeting of Kumar with the Governor has raised quite a few eyebrows.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in capital Patna raising eyebrows at the unexpected meeting. Sources said that Kumar reached the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday to meet Governor Arlekar. The Bihar Chief Minister was also accompanied by cabinet minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Sources said that talks have been going on between CM Kumar and Governor Arlekar in Patna Raj Bhavan for about half an hour. The agenda of the meeting was not immediately known. The unexpected meeting of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the governor has raised eyebrows in the political quarters in the state as the meeting had not been scheduled by the Bihar CMO as per sources.

Sources said that CM Nitish Kumar rushed to the Raj Bhavan soon after attending the state function to commemorate the 'Parakram Diwas' marking the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Sources said that after attending the government program along with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, CM Kumar left for the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor.

The Chief Minister not taking along his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, an ally in the Mahagathbandhan government to the meeting with the Governor has given rise to speculations. The RJD headed by CM Kumar, has termed the meeting as a courtesy call adding that any kind of speculation regarding this was not right. The meeting of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Governor Arlekar comes amid reports claiming that Kumar was disgruntled at being ignored for the post of Coordinator of the INDIA opposition bloc.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also said that Nitish was welcome to join the NDA.

Last Updated :Jan 23, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

