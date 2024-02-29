Bengaluru: Man Ditches over 250 Women Faking Matrimonial Website; Arrested

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Railway Police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly frauding over 250 women by creating a fake matrimonial website.

The accused has been identified as Naresh Puri Goswami, hailing from Rajasthan, who created a profile as Pawan Aggarwal on a matrimonial website and introduced himself as a customs officer to a divorced woman from Coimbatore.

Thereafter, the accused called her parents to Bengaluru on January 14 for marriage talks and told them, 'my uncle will receive you' and sent someone else. Then the accused told them, 'I have to make a ticket reservation. I left my purse at home'. And he had taken Rs 10,000 from them, believing that he would return the money after coming home.

Later, after making a ticket reservation, he switched off the phone and disappeared from there. The woman's parents had filed a complaint at the railway police station about the fraud of the accused, police said.

According to sources, the railway police registered a case and arrested the accused, who had worked in a cloth shop in Cottonpet, Bengaluru.

He had bought pre-active SIM cards in the block and was talking to the mobile number of the women appearing in the advertisements for newspapers. He was sending fake biodata and fake photographs claiming to be Pawan Agarwal as a customs officer at Bengaluru airport, police said.

According to the police, the accused joined a WhatsApp group called "Agarsenji Wivahik Munch" and identified widows and divorced women and spoke to them over the phone. Subsequently, he made them believe that he would get married and used to call them to Bengaluru for marriage talks. He took money from them and cheated. For this, he was using a separate mobile phone. An investigation revealed that the accused used to call and talk to women only at night.

The Deputy Inspector General Police of the State Railway Department, Dr. S.D. Sharanappa, said, ''Investigation revealed that the accused had chatted with more than 250 women, including 56 women from Rajasthan, 32 from Uttar Pradesh, 32 from Delhi, 17 from Karnataka, 16 from Madhya Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 11 from Gujarat, 06 from Tamil Nadu, 5 from Bihar, 05 from Jharkhand, and two from Andhra Pradesh. In the same way, those who have been cheated can submit their complaints to the concerned stations''.