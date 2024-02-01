11 Yr Old Girl's Beheaded Body Found in Malda, Head Recovered 50m Away; Cousin Brother Held

Malda (West Bengal): The decapitated body of an 11-year-old girl, who went missing three days ago, along with the head that was lying 50 metres away, were recovered from West Bengal's Malda on Wednesday night, police said. The deceased's cousin brother has been arrested in this connection and interrogations are on, police added.

The recovery was made as per the statement of the accused, who was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage following a missing diary registered by the family. English Bazar police have sent the body and head to Malda Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

According to a senior officer of the English Bazar police station, the deceased, identified as Srishti Keshari was a resident of Baluchar area of Malda. She went missing on the evening of 29 January after which, her father, Ram Prakash Keshri registered a missing diary at English Bazar police station. Thereafter the CCTV footage of the area was collected by the police.

While examining the footage, police found that the minor had boarded a bike that was being driven by a youth and left. The youth was immediately arrested and interrogations were held. Initially, the youth, who was the girl's cousin brother, tried to mislead the police but the latter soon found that the accused was fabricating events. After grilling the youth further, he finally confessed that he had killed the minor and hid the body.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the police team reached the spot and recovered the headless body while the head was found 50 metres away on the roof of an old building.

The incident has triggered panic in the area with an irate mob barging into the accused's house this morning. They vandalised the furniture and set it on fire.

On information, police personnel have been deployed in the area around the hospital and the houses of the deceased and accused. Also, police pickets have also been installed at various places since last night. The deputy superintendent of police and additional superintendent of police reached the incident spot last night itself to take control of the situation.

Police said investigations are on and the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.