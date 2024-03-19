Assam Chief Minister Lashes out at Congress, Creates Ripples in State Politics

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Assam Chief Minister Lashes out at Congress, Creates Ripples in State Politics

Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Whether the Congressmen will remain in Congress or not is also doubtful because everyone wants to join BJP."

Silchar (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a bold statement which is likely to cause ripples in the state politics, especially at the Congress camp.

Just a month ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Assam CM said that there is no benefit by voting for the Congress because even if someone wins, he will join the BJP.

In a sarcastic tone Sarma said "Whether the Congressmen will remain in Congress or not is also doubtful because everyone wants to join BJP." Lasing out at the Congress sharply,

Addressing party workers in Assam's Karimganj district, Sarma firmly made the claim that no Congress candidate wants to stay in the party, everyone has a desire to join the BJP.

Going a step further Sarma said “All the candidates who win from the Congress except one, I will bring all the candidates to the BJP. “ However, the CM did not name who this leader is.

He further said, "Congress workers will also vote for PM Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We are working for the development of minorities in the state. Minorities will vote for us."

Notably Karimganj, where Dr Sarma, was delivering his speech has a significant number of minority voters who play a key role in the electoral exercise.

Sarma asserted that the BJP-led alliance will secure 11 seats out of 14 with the three remaining seats giving them some nerves.

Read More:

  1. Assam CM Reveals Identity Of Rahul Gandhi's Alleged 'Body Double' Used During Nyay Yatra
  2. CAA Completely Insignificant In Assam: Himanta

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gold Reserves of RBI Touches All-Time High, Gold ETF Inflows in February Highest in Six Months

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.