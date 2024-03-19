Assam Chief Minister Lashes out at Congress, Creates Ripples in State Politics

Silchar (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a bold statement which is likely to cause ripples in the state politics, especially at the Congress camp.

Just a month ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Assam CM said that there is no benefit by voting for the Congress because even if someone wins, he will join the BJP.

In a sarcastic tone Sarma said "Whether the Congressmen will remain in Congress or not is also doubtful because everyone wants to join BJP." Lasing out at the Congress sharply,

Addressing party workers in Assam's Karimganj district, Sarma firmly made the claim that no Congress candidate wants to stay in the party, everyone has a desire to join the BJP.

Going a step further Sarma said “All the candidates who win from the Congress except one, I will bring all the candidates to the BJP. “ However, the CM did not name who this leader is.

He further said, "Congress workers will also vote for PM Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We are working for the development of minorities in the state. Minorities will vote for us."

Notably Karimganj, where Dr Sarma, was delivering his speech has a significant number of minority voters who play a key role in the electoral exercise.

Sarma asserted that the BJP-led alliance will secure 11 seats out of 14 with the three remaining seats giving them some nerves.