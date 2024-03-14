Assam CM Reveals Identity of Rahul Gandhi's Alleged 'Body Double' Used During Nyay Yatra

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday revealed the identity of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s alleged ‘body double’ seen during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.

Guwahati (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday revealed the identity of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s alleged ‘body double’ seen during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.

Speaking to the media during a press conference at Guwahati, Sarma claimed that Rahul Gandhi's 'body double' surname is ‘Kurukshetra’ and he belongs to Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister further said that the individual travelled with Rahul Gandhi from Manipur to Nagaon in Assam. According to Sarma, the individual was exposed by a news agency and subsequently left Assam for Delhi and then to Madhya Pradesh.

Sarma questioned why the man was not presented to the media if he was merely a look-alike, and not a body double. He also questioned why the man was allowed to depart Assam without any media coverage.

Sarma said that he has all the details to justify his accusations against the Congress leader. The Chief Minister told reporters that he would share details including the phone records at the BJP office soon.

Earlier in January, the Chief Minister had said that the Congress leader used a "body double" during the Yatra. He quoted a news report claiming that the person sitting and waving at people from the Yatra bus was "probably not Rahul Gandhi at all". "I don't just say things. The duplicate's name, and how it was done -- I will share all details. Just wait for a few days," the chief minister then said when asked by reporters about the allegation against Gandhi.

  Will soon identify Rahul Gandhi's 'body double' used during Nyay Yatra in Assam: Himanta
  Will Resign if One Person Who Has Not Applied for NRC Gets Citizenship: Assam CM on CAA

