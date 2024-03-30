Arrested IIT-G Student's Parents in Guwahati to Meet Their Son

Guwahati: The parents of the IIT-Guwahati student, who had allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, have arrived here to meet their son who has been arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a senior police officer said. The parents of Touseef Ali Farouqui, a fourth-year B Tech student of Bioscience department, arrived here on Friday.

They had gone to the police station where he is currently in 10 days of police custody since Sunday. The official, however, did not confirm whether they have met their son yet. The accused was detained on March 23 at Hajo in Kamrup district and arrested the next day under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and UAPA.

Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) Inspector General Parthasarathi Mahanta had earlier said that after interrogating him, police found credible evidence of his links with ISIS and he was arrested. The student had allegedly pledged allegiance to the terror group.

The student was detained three days after the ISIS India head Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan were arrested in Dhubri district after they had crossed over from Bangladesh. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also said that the police got information about two students of IIT-Guwahati trying to join ISIS and one of the student has been arrested but the other was yet to be traced.

Both the students hail from Delhi. Sarma also said that central agencies have been intimated accordingly. STF Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Kumar Pathak had told reporters that the student had sent an email, in which he claimed that he was on the way to join ISIS.

A black flag, "purportedly similar to that of ISIS", was found in his hostel room and has been sent for verification to specialised agencies which deal with proscribed outfits.