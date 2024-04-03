Apply for Citizenship under CAA without Fear: Union Minister Santanu Thakur Exhorts Matuas

author img

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

Union Minister Santanu Thakur has urged Matua community members who migrated to India before 2014 to apply for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), even if they already have voting rights. Thakur stated that applying for fresh citizenship will enable them to avail benefits, including permanent residency proof for passports and visas.

Union Minister Santanu Thakur has urged Matua community members who migrated to India before 2014 to apply for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), even if they already have voting rights. Thakur stated that applying for fresh citizenship will enable them to avail benefits, including permanent residency proof for passports and visas.

Kolkata: Union Minister Santanu Thakur, who is seeking re-election from Bongaon Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, on Wednesday urged members of the Matua community, who migrated to India before 2014, to apply for citizenship under the CAA, even if they already possess voting rights.

Addressing a meeting at his constituency which has a large population of Matuas, Thakur said he himself would apply for citizenship under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) though he is already a bona fide resident of the country.

"Applying for fresh citizenship under CAA will enable you to avail all benefits, including permanent residency proof which is necessary for passport and visa. Although I was born here and my grandfather had proof of residency after coming, I will still apply," Thakur said.

Thakur, a strong votary of CAA since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, had asserted in the past that the Act would be enforced before the 2024 general elections.

In response to a barrage of attacks from the TMC and other parties accusing the BJP of using the CAA as a divisive tactic to deport hundreds of thousands of legitimate citizens to camps and polarise society ahead of elections, Thakur had recently announced his intention to apply for citizenship under the Act.

Thakur, a prominent member of the Matua community, seemingly took this step to dispel doubts among members of the Hindu community who migrated from Bangladesh or erstwhile East Pakistan after Independence due to the adverse situation there.

In response to Thakur's move, TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen ridiculed him and accused the BJP of misleading Matuas and other migrant Hindus, who are already citizens of the country.

He claimed that the BJP notified the CAA just before the general elections with an eye on the Hindu vote. "If Santanu Thakur is already a citizen, why he needs to apply under CAA once more? Is he hiding anything? Did Narendra Modi induct someone in his cabinet who was a non-citizen of the country?," Sen, a former Rajya Sabha member, asked.

Thakur had defeated his nearest TMC rival, Mamatabala Thakur, who is also an influential leader of the Matua community, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where the CAA and NRC issues were the main poll planks.

Read More

  1. CAA aims to make Muslims second class citizens, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  2. Protests against CAA should continue: Zubeen Garg

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.