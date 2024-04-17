63-Year-Old Woman Dies of Swine Flu in Nashik, Third Cases in past 10 Days

Nashik (Maharashtra): The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) health department announced on Tuesday that three cases of swine flu had been reported in Nashik city in the previous 10 days.



A 63-year-old rural Nashik resident who tested positive for swine flu was one of the three patients who passed away. Two more patients from Nashik are currently in stable condition, according to the medical department of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).



The Municipal Corporation is currently searching for suspected swine flu patients to contain the spread of the virus. Chief Medical Officer of the Municipal Corporation, Dr Tanaji Chavan has appealed to those showing symptoms of cold, cough and fever to seek immediate treatment at the hospital.

As of now, the temperature In Nashik has crossed a whopping 40 Degrees Celsius. Climate change has been cited by NMC officials as a primary cause of the hike in cases. Officials claimed that significant temperature swings create an environment that is favorable for the virus to spread, increasing the number of people who could get the swine flu.



The NMC health department has taken swift action after discovering new instances. Residents of the city have been urged to see doctors right away if they suffer from symptoms including fever, cough, cold, headache, or body aches. It is not advisable for anyone experiencing symptoms to self-medicate.

Nashik was hit by swine flu from January to December 2022. As many As 150 patients tested swine flu positive and 10 people died. The number of swine flu patients outside the municipality was 86 out of which 25 died.