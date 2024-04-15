Rajasthan: 12 Die of Swine Flu, 945 Cases Recorded Since Jan

Jaipur: Rajasthan has recorded a spike in seasonal illnesses with swine flu claiming 12 lives and over 900 cases being recorded in the last three months. The maximum number of swine flu cases have been registered in Udaipur, Jaipur and Bikaner.

According to doctors, the symptoms of swine flu are similar to that of other flu viruses. A patient suffering from swine flu complains of fever, muscle pain, chills and sweating, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, watery, red eyes, body ache, headache and fatigue. Similarly, the common symptoms of flu are weakness, diarrhea, stomach ache and vomiting that usually develop about one to four days after coming in contact with the virus.

As per health department data, 945 positive cases were reported in the district from January to March. A total of 12 patients have died so far of which, four were in Udaipur, three in Bhilwara, two in Bikaner, two in Kota and one in Chittorgarh. The maximum positive cases were from Jaipur that recorded 498 cases. This apart, 121 cases were from Udaipur and 73 from Bikaner.

Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Department, Shubhra Singh said that the department is handling the issue with utmost importance. Singh said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed of a possibility in the spread of dengue, malaria and other seasonal diseases. Keeping this in mind, all preparations are being made to combat the situation, Singh said.

Singh has directed all the concerned departments to work in coordination and carry out the activities effectively. Also a control room has been set up and there will be regular monitoring of dengue, malaria, scrub typhus, swine flu, chikungunya and other seasonal diseases.

Instructions have been given to make necessary preparations for adequate testing, medicine and treatment at hospitals. A rapid response team has been formed to prepare treatment protocols and identify the high-risk patients.