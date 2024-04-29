61-Yr-Old British Tourist Dies in Ajmer Hospital, Embassy Informed

61-Yr-Old Foreign Tourist Dies in Ajmer Hospital, Embassy Informed

Philip John, a resident of England had come to Pushkar via Delhi. Two days back, he complained of breathing problems and was admitted to a hospital. The embassy has been informed, police said.

Ajmer: A 61-year-old British tourist died in a hospital in Rajasthan's Ajmer, where he was admitted after complaining of breathing problems, police said on Monday. Pushkar Police have informed the Embassy about the incident.

Philip John, a British national, was staying at Pachkunda Hotel in Pushkar. His health condition started deteriorating on April 26 after which, he was admitted to a government hospital in Pushkar. Later, he was referred to JLN Hospital in Ajmer, where he passed away during treatment today.

Pushkar police station in-charge Rakesh Yadav said Philip's body has been kept in the mortuary of Ajmer JLN Hospital. "We are waiting for his family's consent to go ahead with the post-mortem. If the family wants to take back the body without autopsy then we will hand it over to them," Yadav said.

Yadav said that the deceased had arrived in Delhi from England on April 15 and had then come to visit Pushkar.

Philip's companion is not yet aware of his death because he had gone for a walk when the British national had passed off in the hospital. Further information will be available after the companion's return, Yadav said.

"It has been learnt that Philip was already ill and was having breathing problems. He was also complaining of coughs," Yadav added.

