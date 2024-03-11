11-Yr-Old Boy Dies after Being Bitten by Cat in Nagpur

Nagpur: An 11-year-old boy died a few hours after being bitten by a cat in Nagpur.

The victim, Shreyanshu Krishna Pendam, a resident of Ukhli village in Hingana taluka of Nagpur was attacked by a cat while playing with his friends. When he returned home in the evening, he told his mother that a cat had attacked him and bit his leg.

After some time, the boy felt nauseous and started vomiting. His parents took him to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital in Hingana. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Shreyanshu's body was shifted to AIIMS for post-mortem. Hingana police have registered a case of accidental death. Police said the cause of death will be ascertained after getting the autopsy report.

According to doctors death due to cat bite is extremely rare. "It is unlikely for a patient to die within such a short time after the cat bite. It is likely that the boy got scared when the cat attacked him and started vomiting out of nervousness. The vomit may have entered his respiratory tract resulting which, the boy died due to asphyxiation. Also, it is likely that he was bitten by some poisonous insect," a doctor said.

"The incident is very tragic. The exact cause of death will be known after seeing the autopsy report," Taluka Medical Officer Praveen Padve said.