Watch: MS Dhoni Acts Like Throwing Water Bottle At Cameraman During CSK vs LSG Match

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Apr 24, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni made an animated gesture when a cameraman panned the camera towards the right-handed batter standing in the dugout to show him on the TV screens as the fans were waiting for the former to come on the crease and give them a treat by playing some shots with the bat.

MS Dhoni captured everyone's attention when he acted like he was throwing a water bottle towards the cameraman who panned the camera to the Chennai Super Kings dressing room to show the right-hand batter on the TV screens.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni made an animated gesture when a cameraman panned the camera towards the right-handed batter standing in the dugout to show him on the TV screens as the fans were waiting for the former to come on the crease and give them a treat by playing some shots with the bat.

The cameraman was capturing MS Dhoni, one of the most loved cricketers across the globe, during the match, who was watching the action from the dressing room. Dhoni then saw the camera panning on him, he gestured as if he was throwing a water bottle at the cameraman.

The incident occurred during match number 39th between Lucknow Super Giants and CSK of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old's stay on the crease with the bat was limited as he got to play only one ball in the entire CSK innings, albeit he didn't disappoint his fans. He smashed a boundary on the final ball of the last over of Chennai's innings, the only delivery he faced.

As the video went viral on social media platforms, it captured the attention of the social media users in no time. Many users reacted to his funny side through comments and posts on the internet.

"MS Dhoni throwing bottle to cameraman what a character," wrote @VatsalS33427495, a social media user, on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"MS Dhoni pretended he was throwing a bottle towards the cameraman when he was continuously showing him on the screen. What a character," @_FaridKhan, another social media user wrote.

"Dhoni made the action of throwing a water bottle at the cameraman. What a character he is," wrote @rajesh_azad13.

Coming to the match, Marcus Stoinis smashed an outstanding unbeaten century to trump Ruturaj Gaikwad's effort as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets. Stoinis remained unbeaten 124 off 63 balls with 13 fours and six sixes as LSG completed a record run chase at the 'Chepauk' in 19.3 overs. This was also the highest individual score in IPL in a run-chase.

Earlier, skipper Gaikwad led from the front with a superb 60-ball unbeaten 108 as CSK posted a challenging 210 for 4 . Gaikwad's knock, his second IPL hundred, was studded with 12 fours and three maximums. Shivam Dube muscled his way to a 27-ball-66, hitting seven sixes. For LSG, Matt Henry took 1 for 28.

Last Updated :Apr 24, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

