IPL 2024 | LSG vs CSK: Stonis' Ton Guides Lucknow To Six-wicket Win

Chennai: Lucknow Super Giants registered a win over Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the match no.39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Marcus Stoinis was the protagonist for the winning side with a knock of unbeaten 124 runs from 63 balls as his innings helped the team chase down a target of 211 with three balls to spare. Nicholas Pooran played a cameo of 34 runs from 15 balls while Deepak Hooda also played a crucial role by scoring unbeaten 17 runs from just six balls.

For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad was in touch right from the start but the wickets were tumbling from the other end. CSK were on 101/3 at one stage but a 104-run stand between Ruturaj (108 not out) and Shivam Dube (66) helped CSK cross the 200-run mark. Ruturaj's innings was laced with three sixes during his stay at the crease.

Live updates from the second innings

Over 16-19.3 (213/4)

It was a Stoinis show today as he led the chase with his brilliant batting performance. Pooran kicked off the last phase of the innings with two sixes and a four in the 16th over. Pooran was dismissed by Pathirana in the 17th over with a full delivery as the batter mistimed his slog and was caught outside the 30-yard circle. Hooda played a cameo of unbeaten 17 runs from six deliveries while Stoinis scored unbeaten 124 runs from 63 balls.

Over 11-15 (137/3)

Pathirana removes Devdutt Padikkal as he clean bowled the batter with a delivery seaming away from him. Stoinis is playing a valiant knock from one end and is attempting his team to take them to victory with his knock. Stoinis whacked a six when Tushar Deshpande bowled a low full-toss in the 13th over but then the bowler controlled the length quite well.

Pathirana is bowling on tight lines and lengths and he hasn’t allowed the batters to lay big shots at their will. Pooran dug out a low full toss and he hit a boundary through the cover region for four runs.

Over 7-10 (83/2)

Although wickets have tumbled at the other end, Marcus Stoinis is wreaking havoc with the bat. He tonked a boundary towards the point region on the first delivery and then followed it with a 96-meter six over long-on. 15 runs scored from the ninth over. Also, they collected 10 runs from the eighth over of the innings. Stoinis completed his fifty and the team will hope a match-winning performance from him.

Over 0-6 (45/2)

Deepak Chahar and Mustafizur Rehman both provided wickets as they dismissed Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul respectively. KL Rahul was looking good and he played some good shots including a six-over sweeper cover by advancing down the track. Stoinis is playing a brilliant knock from the other end with a mix of aggression.

Live updates from the first innings

Over 16-20 (210/4)

Shivam Dube is displaying a brilliant show of powerful hitting. He first smacked three sixes to Yash Thakur in the 16th over. Ruturaj also joined the party in the next over by whacking a six into deep mid-wicket stands on the first delivery of the over. However, Mohsin controlled the proceedings after that and bowled an economical over.

Some unbelievable hitting from Shivam Dube in the end and he amassed 66 runs from 27 balls. Ruturaj scored unbeaten 108 runs from 60 deliveries and the duo helped the team post more than 200 runs on the scoreboard.

Over 10-15 (135/3)

The duo of Ruturaj and Jadeja stitched a fifty partnership but the contribution from the latter was very less. Jadeja was not middling the ball and a slower bouncer from Mohsin Khan was enough to dismiss the all-rounder and the left-handed batter provided a catch to the wicketkeeper. Ruturaj is playing a crucial role from one end while Shivam Dube started orchestrating destruction from the other end as soon as he walked into the middle.

Over 7-9 (74/2)

Jadeja walks into the crease but the scoring rate has slowed down now since the fielding restrictions are lifted. Ruturaj is still middling the ball but the LSG bowlers haven’t allowed the batters to free their arms with ease. The strategic timeout is in place now and CSK needs to setter the scoreboard as up as possible.

Over 0-6 (49/2)

Matt Henry provided the team with a solid start in the first over only as Ajinkya Rahane nicked his delivery to the wicketkeeper and KL Rahul took a flying catch to put an end to the batters’ stay at the crease. Ruturaj is playing brilliantly using his classic strokeplay and amassed 16 runs from the second over bowled by Mohsin Khan. Ruturaj is looking in good touch and he is middling the ball.

It has been an outstanding day in the field for LSG players as one more blinder ensures the wicket of Daryl Mitchell and sends him back to the pavilion.

Toss

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and chose to bowl

Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.