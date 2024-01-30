'Virat Kohli Is Different Person On and Off The Field': Mitchell Starc

Hyderabad: Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has reflected on his memories while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and has recalled sharing the dressing room with star batter Virat Kohli.

Starc will grab a lot of attention as he will play in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League this year after a long gap. The left-arm pacer featured in the cash-rich league last in 2015 for RCB when Virat Kohli was captaining the side.

In the auction for the IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have brought Strac by breaking the bank. They acquired the services of the 34-year-old for a whopping Rs 24.75 crores.

Starc recalled his memories of playing with Kohli and stated that India's star batter has a contrasting set of personalities on and off the field.

"I do remember fondly the couple of years that I had at the RCB alongside Virat (Kohli). He was the captain as well. That was the first time I got to know him properly, particularly off the field," said Starc in a video posted on X by Star Sports.

"He is such a different person off the field. Such a humble and warm character off the field and then fiercely competitive on it. I remember that the most about him," the Australian speedster added.

Apart from Starc, Australia captain Pat Cummins became an expensive buy at the IPL 2024 auction. Cummins was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.50 crore. With Starc's inclusion in the roster, KKR will aim to leave behind their disappointing performance from the previous season.