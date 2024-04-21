Virat Kohli Becomes Second Indian Batter To Hit 250 Sixes In IPL

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

Virat Kohli became the second Indian batter to hit 250 sixes.

Virat Kohli became only the second Indian batter to hit 250 sixes in the Indian Premier League history during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

Kolkata (West Bengal): Veteran batter Virat Kohli became the second Indian batter to smash 250 sixes in the 17-year Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved the incredible feat during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Kohli reached the landmark when he hit his second six against Kolkata Knight Riders on the third ball of the second over bowled by Australian speedster Mitchell Starc.

The 35-year-old achieved this milestone in the 245th clash of his IPL career. With this astonishing achievement, he became the fourth overall cricketer to complete 250 sixes in IPL. Chris Gayle was the fastest to achieve the landmark and leads the chart of most sixes in the cash-rich league with 357 maximums under his belt, followed by former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (275), and former RCB player AB De Villiers (251).

Earlier, the prolific right-hand batter extended his record of most centuries to eight tons in IPL history during the clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR). He also became the first batter to have 7,500+ runs in the IPL and has scored 8,003 runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kohli has also surpassed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Suresh Raina's tally of 109 catches and became the player with the most number of catches in the tournament. He took his 110th grab to dismiss Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag.

The game between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) turned out to be a memorable one for the Indian ace batter as he became the fourth-highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the sport. Kohli surpassed England batter Alex Hales, who has amassed 12,319 runs in T20 cricket.

Read More

  1. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Becomes Player With Most Catches In Tournament
  2. Virat Kohli Extends His Record of Most IPL Centuries to Eight, Cross 8000-Run Mark for RCB
  3. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Achieves Remarkable Feat of 100 T20s at a Single Venue
Last Updated :22 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.