Virat Kohli Becomes Second Indian Batter To Hit 250 Sixes In IPL

Kolkata (West Bengal): Veteran batter Virat Kohli became the second Indian batter to smash 250 sixes in the 17-year Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved the incredible feat during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Kohli reached the landmark when he hit his second six against Kolkata Knight Riders on the third ball of the second over bowled by Australian speedster Mitchell Starc.

The 35-year-old achieved this milestone in the 245th clash of his IPL career. With this astonishing achievement, he became the fourth overall cricketer to complete 250 sixes in IPL. Chris Gayle was the fastest to achieve the landmark and leads the chart of most sixes in the cash-rich league with 357 maximums under his belt, followed by former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (275), and former RCB player AB De Villiers (251).

Earlier, the prolific right-hand batter extended his record of most centuries to eight tons in IPL history during the clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR). He also became the first batter to have 7,500+ runs in the IPL and has scored 8,003 runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kohli has also surpassed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Suresh Raina's tally of 109 catches and became the player with the most number of catches in the tournament. He took his 110th grab to dismiss Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag.

The game between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) turned out to be a memorable one for the Indian ace batter as he became the fourth-highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the sport. Kohli surpassed England batter Alex Hales, who has amassed 12,319 runs in T20 cricket.