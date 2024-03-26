Sathiyan jumps 43 places to reach 60th spot, Sreeja rises to career-high 40 in ITTF rankings

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

In the latest ITTF World Rankings released on Tuesday, G Sathiyan's place has improved to 60 while another Indian paddler Sreeja Akula jumped to a career-high 40.

New Delhi (India): Leading Indian table tennis player G Sathiyan on Tuesday leapfrogged 43 places to be 60 while Sreeja Akula rose to a career-high 40 in the ITTF World Rankings, following their WTT Feeder Series title wins last week. Sathiyan, who has a career-best ranking of 24, had dropped out of the top 100 recently. The title in Beirut earned him 125 points. Veteran Sharath Kamal, who has dropped a place to be 35, continues to be the top-ranked Indian. Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai also find themselves in the top 100.

Manav, who reached the men's doubles final in the WTT Feeder last week, has moved 11 spots to be 63, while Harmeet has dropped two places to be 67. Like Sathiyan, the 25-year-old Sreeja who won her second WTT singles career title on Sunday. Manika Batra held on to her 38th spot in the women's singles rankings while Archana Kamath advanced 13 places to 99.

India has already qualified for the team events at the Paris Olympics. Two singles entries in men's and women's singles will be decided by the Table Tennis Federation of India by May 16 after considering the world rankings at the time.

