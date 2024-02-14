Rehan Ahmed's Visa Issue Sorted, Great Job by BCCI: Ben Stokes

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Ben Stokes on Wednesday expressed his relief as Rehan Ahmed's visa issue got sorted out in a quick time after the government and the Indian cricket board's intervention into the matter.

England skipper Ben Stokes on Wednesday expressed his relief as leg spinner Rehan Ahmed's visa issue got sorted out in a quick time after the Indian government and the BCCI's intervention.

Rajkot (Gujarat): England captain Ben Stokes on Wednesday felt relieved after leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed’s visa issue was resolved in quick time after the intervention from the Indian government and the BCCI. Rehan, the spinner of Pakistani descent, had a single-entry visa upon arrival here but he was able to complete his paperwork a day before the start of the third Test against India.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, skipper Stokes said, "For any individual having to wait for that is always an anxious period, but thankfully, we got it through this morning, and great job from the guys at the airport for giving him his visa to get through initially, and everyone at the BCCI and the government to get the visa quickly."

"We do not have to worry anymore about those issues, we were very confident that we would get the visa for Rehan before the game started," he added.

Earlier, prior the beginning of the series, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who plays for Sussex in the County Championship had also faced visa issues and arrived in Hyderabad on the third day of the first Test.

"There was no thoughts about not playing him (Rehan Ahmed) this week, the great thing about youth is that they just take everything in their stride," Stokes said.

"He handled a situation that could've affected quite a lot of people in a different way, very well for such a young kid. Rehan, in the Test matches that he has played, he has done very well and he has solved everything that we have asked him," Stokes added.

Rehan Ahmed has featured in the first two Tests and picked eight wickets at an average of 36.73. He has also made valuable contributions with bat, scoring 70 runs in four innings including a crucial 28-run knock in the second innings of the first Test, played in Hyderabad.

Read More

  1. Hopefully Rehan's visa issue will be sorted in a day or so: Ollie Pope
  2. Milestones are what they are, enjoy theatre of playing against India: Stokes on 100th Test
  3. Ravindra Jadeja: England Are Not Difficult to Beat, They Just Play Differently

TAGGED:

Ben StokesRehan Ahmed VisaIndia vs England 3rd Test

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.