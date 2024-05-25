ETV Bharat / sports

The Run's Going To Stop At Some Point: Cummins

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

Pat Cummins has said that his stellar run as captain which includes the World Test Championship title and the ODI World Cup will end at some point. He also expressed optimism ahead of the game and said that the team will win the trophy.

SRH vs KKR Pre-match Press Conference
File Photo: Pat Cummins (AP)

Chennai: As a leader, Pat Cummins has tasted success at the highest level and stands on the cusp of adding another feather in his decorated cap by winning the IPL title but the Australian skipper knows that all good things come to an end. The Australian has been on a great run since last year, leading Australia to the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup success. He will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final against former champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday and strive to win the team's second title.

"It would be great (winning the title) but the run's going to stop at some point," he told reporters ahead of the IPL final.

"It's been a great couple of years, but I haven't captained any T20 cricket team before this series. So, I'm not too sure what to expect. It's quite fast-paced."

Analysing his side's performance in the tournament this season, Cummins credited the blend of experience and youngsters for success.

"It's been huge. We have quite an experienced bowling line-up, including (Jaydev) Unadkat and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar). Also, so many youngsters have come through and have won us games by themselves, like Nitish (Reddy) and Abhishek (Sharma).

"We also have guys who have been away from the Indian setup, but they have been fantastic. So, that's been the story of our team," he said.

SRH, which finished in second place on the points table, had lost to KKR in Qualifier 1. Following the Orange Army's win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, assistant coach Simon Helmot admitted that Cummins took the help of stats before heading into every game.

When asked about the same, the Aussie admitted that despite having the stats, one needs to back his intuition on that given day.

"All the data analytics are tools to be used. It's just another factor in the decision-making process," he reckoned. "We play a lot of T20 games, but the two games are not exactly the same. It's different wickets and opposition, and data could take you only so far.

"So, I think you still need to back your gut feeling and intuition. Data doesn't tell you that it's probably going to be successful."

"We have lots of experience around our squad, like Daniel Vetori. So, you need to balance between the objective data that you gather and what you are feeling out there."

  IPL 2024: KKR in Third Title Hunt, SRH Eye Revenge; Which Team Is Favourite to Win?
  IPL 2024: Sunrisers Look to Seal Playoff Berth; GT Aim to End Campaign on a High

