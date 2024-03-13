Manish Narwal Dominates with 2 Silver at Para World Cup

author img

By PTI

Published : 42 minutes ago

Star Indian para shooter Manish Narwal bagged a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) individual and team events in the Para Shooting World Cup thanks to a prolific performance.

Star Indian para shooter Manish Narwal bagged a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) individual and team events in the Para Shooting World Cup thanks to a prolific performance.

New Delhi: Star Indian para shooter Manish Narwal won a silver medal each in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) individual and team events at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup here on Wednesday. Narwal shot 236.7 to finish behind Chao Yang of China (240.3), who claimed the top spot on the podium while Korea's Jeongdu Jo settled for the bronze (214.7) in the individual section.

The world champion para shooter then joined forces with Rudransh Khandelwal and Sanjeev Giri to fetch the silver in the P1 men's team 10m air pistol (SH1) event. Rubina Francis won India's third medal of the day, a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol (SH1) event.

Rubina shot 211.2 in the eight-shooter final. Krisztina David (234.8) of Hungary and Russia's Oksana Berezovskaia (230.4), who is competing as Neutral Paralympic Athlete, took home the gold and silver medal respectively. Earlier, Narwal had shot 574 to finish third in the qualification round while Khandelwal (564), Giri (559) and Singhraj (546) failed to advance to the individual final.

In the other events of the day, the Indians failed to make it to the final eight of the R7 - men's 50m rifle 3 positions (SH1) category, with Rakesh Nidagundi being the best performer in the qualification round, finishing 14th. As for the R8 - women's 50m rifle 3 positions (SH1), India's Paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara finished fifth with a final score of 418.6.

Her Indian counterpart, Mona Agarwal, finished a spot below her with a score of 407.9.

Read More

  1. WSPS WC 2022 Munich: Indian contingent finishes campaign with 10 medals, bags two golds on final day
  2. Para Shooting WC 2022: Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana win silver in Mixed Team 50m Pistol event
  3. Paralympics: Shooter Manish Narwal clinches India's 3rd gold, Adana bags silver

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

The Big Brother Syndrome

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.