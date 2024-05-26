Malaysia Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Goes Down against China’s Wang Zhi in Final

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): Playing a final on BWF World Tour after more than a year, PV Sindhu went down against China’s Wang Zhi Yi 21-16, 5-21, 16-21 in a thrilling women’s singles final at Malaysia Masters 2024 here on Sunday.

Sindhu, the fifth-seeded player, hasn't won any tournament since the last Commonwealth Games in 2022. It was also the first final for the world no. 15 on the BWF world tour after more than a year. She had a great chance to return on the winning track ahead of the world's biggest sporting event - the Paris Olympics 2024, starting on July 26.

A double Olympics medallist, Sindhu, had a slightly better record (2-1)against her rival China’s Wang Zhi Yi before this encounter. A silver and bronze medallist in the last two editions of the Olympics, Sindhu had lost to Wang at the Arctic Open last year but has defeated the Chinese twice in three meetings.

Sindhu started exceptionally well in the decider after winning the opening game, taking a massive 11-3 lead as the title looked within her reach. However, she couldn't hold on to the lead and imploded after the change of sides. With a remarkable comeback in the final set, Wang secured an impressive 21-16 5-21 16-21 victory in a 79-minute women's singles final.

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, used a combination of poise and power to dominate the proceedings against the reigning Asian champion Wang for most of the match but everything fell apart after the break in the decider as the USD 420,000 crown slipped out of her hands.

On Sunday, Sindhu was leading 11-3 at the interval in the third game but then the Chinese opponent threw the kitchen sink at it coupled with some unforced errors from the 28-year-old Sindhu-powered Wang won 18 of the next 23 points and emerge triumphant in the summit clash.

World No. 15 Sindhu, who will be eyeing her third Olympic medal at the Paris Games, has looked subdued since making a comeback from a knee injury early this season. Sindhu will next compete at the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament starting on Tuesday.