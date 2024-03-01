WATCH | Kane Williamson’s Bizarre Run-Out due to mid-pitch collision

Wellington: Kane Williamson got involved in a bizarre sequence of events on Friday that forced him a long walk back to the pavilion after he ran straight into his batting partner Will Young. The latter lost the bat in the collision while attempting a single. This is the first time any team could run Williamson out after a gap of 12 years.

Australia are leading by 217 runs by the end of the second day of the first Test against New Zealand. The BlackCaps were bundled out on 179 by the Australian side and so the visitors have an edge so far in the contest.

New Zealand’s star batter Williamson was carrying high hopes on him to perform but an unfortunate sequence of events carved his path back to the dugout. In an attempt to open his account, the right-handed batter pushed a delivery from Starc towards mid-off. Aiming to take a quick single, both the batters started running for a single and rammed into each other. Both did not see the other as their eyes were on the ball, which led to a collision. The mix-up cost dearly for the Kiwis. Williamson was short of his crease at the non-striker end, when the bails were dislodged.

Marnus Labuschagne collected the ball at the edge of the circle and shattered the stumps with a direct throw. Williamson was in utter disbelief after the dismissal and he was shaking his head while taking a walk back to the dugout.

Australia are at 13/2 by the end of the second day of the match and they will look to give a decent target to the opposition to chase. On the other hand, New Zealand will have to take wickets of the visitors as soon as possible to stage a comeback in the match.