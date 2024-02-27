Kiwi speedster Neil Wagner announces retirement from International Cricket

Wellington/Hyderabad: In a surprise decision, New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner has announced retirement from international cricket after appearing in 64 Tests for the Kiwis. He will bow out following the Test series against Australia that starts in Wellington on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket on its X, formerly known as Twitter, handle, Wagner, who is 37 years old, will not be in the starting XI for the first Test at the Cello Basin Reserve and will be released from the squad ahead of the second Test in Christchurch.



Wagner will finish his career fifth on the list of New Zealand’s top Test wicket takers with 260 wickets, at an average of 27. His strike rate of 52 is only bettered by legendary Sir Richard Hadlee (50) of New Zealanders to have taken over 100 Test wickets. Wagner won 32 of his 64 Tests, and claimed 143 wickets at an average of 22 in those victories.

Wagner was born in South Africa but later he shifted to Dunedin to play domestic cricket for Otago in 2008 before moving to his current home in Papamoa in 2018 to play for Northern District.

He made his debut for New Zealand in 2012 and was an important member of the team during their ascent to the number one ICC Test world ranking and victory in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.

According to Wagner, the decision to retire "was not an easy one", but it was clear the time was right to move on. “It’s not easy to step away from something you’ve given so much to and got so much out of, but it’s now time for others to step up and take this team forward.

“I’ve enjoyed every single moment of playing Test cricket for New Zealand and am proud of everything we’ve been able to achieve as a team," Wagner said. Wagner, who has three kids, also acknowledged the role played his wife Lana.

Alongside lifting the World Test Championship Mace in Southampton in 2021, Wagner cited blocking out for a draw and a Test series win against England in 2018, and last year’s one-run victory over the same opposition, among the top highlights of his illustrious career.