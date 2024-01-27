Joe Root surpasses Ricky Ponting becoming highest run-getter against India in Tests

Hyderabad: Joe Root carved his name in the history book on Saturday as he overtook former cricketing great Ricky Ponting to amass the most runs against India in Test cricket. Half of the English side walked back to the pavilion on a total of 163 in the second innings, but Ollie Pope scored a ton to keep England alive in the game. He, along with Foakes, formed a solid partnership for the fifth wicket. England's star batter Joe Root failed to produce a crucial knock, but ensured that his name would be written in the history books by scoring a couple of runs before his dismissal.

Root has now 2,557 runs to his name against India in Test cricket surpassing Ricky Ponting's 2,555 runs against India in red-ball cricket. Root boasts an average of 62.31 against India in Tests and his performance includes nine centuries and 10 half-centuries. Also, he has an average of 49.05 from 21 innings on Indian surfaces.

In the list of batters with the most runs against India in Tests, former England captain Alastair Cook (2431) stands third while Former Caribbean star Clive Loyd (2344) is in the fourth position. Javed Miandad (2,228) is in the fifth position while Shivnarine Chanderpaul (2179) is in the next place. Apart from becoming the highest run-scorer against India in Tests, Root has an opportunity to become the fifth visiting Test batter to score over 1,000 runs in India. One of the best in Test cricket, Root is still going strong and is gathering runs consistently for the national side.