Jasprit Bumrah guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct in first Test against England

Hyderabad: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been given an official reprimand for breaching 'Level 1' of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct for an incident that occurred on the fourth day of India's first Test against England here

The incident occurred in the 81st over of England's second innings when Jasprit Bumrah deliberately stepped in batter Ollie Pope's way as he went for a run, leading to inappropriate physical contact.

According to a statement issued by the ICC, the India pacer was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match)."

The release stated that since it was Bumrah's first offence in 24 months, one demerit point has been added to his record.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit, it added. Level 1 breaches usually carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Jasprit Bumrah pleaded guilty to the offence and has accepted the sanction levied upon him by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, thus requiring no formal hearing, the statement added.

India had to chase 231 runs for a win in the fourth innings of the first Test played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. However, the hosts were bundled out for 202. England's Tom Hartley (7 for 62) spun a web around India batters to lead England to an emphatic win. The loss also led India to drop to the fifth position in the World Test Championship standings.