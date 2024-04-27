IPL 2024 | Watch: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant Display Their Kite-Flying Skills

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 12 hours ago

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant shared a candid moment during the IPL fixture.

Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant share a good bonding between them as both of them play for the same national side. Pant provides a dose of entertainment for the spectators as he showcased his kite-flying skills in the middle of the game.

Delhi: Cricket matches often produce some scintillating action in the middle, but it is usually related to the sport only. However, the game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals saw a rare moment when the sport of cricket and kite-flying both crossed paths with each other. The incident occurred when Mumbai Indians came to chase a huge total of 258 in the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Former MI skipper, Rohit Sharma was at the strikers’ end in the first over when a kite came flying towards his direction. Rohit then caught the kite and handed it to the gloveman Rishabh Pant. The DC captain took the kite then and started flying it. He showed some kite-flying skills before the ground staff came and took away the kite with him as it was disturbing the game.

Earlier in the match, Jake Fraser-McGurk played a sensational knock of 84 runs from 27 deliveries. In comparison, Shai Hope also played an ultra-aggressive knock of 41 runs from 17 balls for Delhi Capitals. Tristan Stubbs provided the final touch to the innings scoring unbeaten 48 runs from 25 balls.

The unusual incident compelled the netizens to take note of it, and a few posted about it on social media.

