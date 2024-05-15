IPL 2024 | Punjab Kings Win By Five Wickets As RR Lose Their Fourth Game On Trot

Guwahati (Aasam): Rajasthan Royals slumped to their fourth successive defeat as Punjab Kings beat them by five wickets in an IPL match here on Wednesday.
However, Royals with 16 points are safe in terms qualifying for the play-offs but with one match left, they might not finish in top two with an inferior net run-rate as Sunrisers can go up to 18 points.
On the day, Punjab Kings restricted Rajasthan Royals to a meagre 144 for nine. For Royals, local hero Riyan Parag scored 48 off 34 balls on a difficult track while Punjab skipper Sam Curran (2/24 in 3 overs), Harshal Patel (2/28 in 4 overs), Nathan Ellis (1/24 in 4 overs) and Rahul Chahar (2/26 in 4 overs) were all on target.
In reply, skipper Curran hit an unbeaten 63 off 41 balls to ensure an inconsequential victory with seven balls to spare.
- Over 16-18.5 (145/4)
Sam Curran played probably the best innings of the ongoing season to take Punjab Kings home as we walked into the middle under pressure and soaked it, played his shots, didn't take much risks and finally finished the match being unbeaten. While Ashutosh also played his part this time around as well. Punjab didn't loose any wickets in the end despite the run rate touched nearly nine runs per over on a tricky surface. However, they managed to emerge triumphant in the absence of their key players which will boost their confidence for the next game which will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they would be wanting to give some sweet memories before ending their season at the league stage only.
- Over 11-15 (100/5)
Both batters didn't take any risk against Avesh Khan, who bowled the 11th over, but then smashed a boundary almost every over. As the run-rate was going towards 10 runs per over, both batters decided to take the risks against Ashwin and whacked a couple of sixes in the over, taking their side past 100-run mark. Punjab didn't loose the wicket in this phase and have made themseleves favourite to win this encounter. From here it was be Punjab's game to lose. Sanju Samson, on the other hand, would be expecting a wicket or two to make a comeback. With Chahal to bowl one more over, its seems possible as Punjab doesn't have much batting left in their arsenal.
- Over 7-10 (55/4)
Rajasthan Royals on top at this stage. Have kept the rate well under control while also picking up four wickets. Not much batting to come after this pair. Punjab batters tried to increase the run-rate, but didn't get the ball in their slot or any half volley. Bairstow tried to it, but lost his wicket to Chahal as the pressure was building on him. However, Jitesh had came out with an intent as he smashed a six against Ravichandran Ashwin on the second ball he faced today. However, they still managed to score 16 runs off last four overs. At this stage, RR were 58/3 i.e. they were three runs ahead of them and had lost one wicket less. There is something on the pitch which is helping the bowlers as the shot making didn't look easy at all despite the ground is known for its high-scoring encounters.
- Over 1-6 (39/3)
Rajasthan Royals make early inroads with Boult picked a wicket in his first as he removed Prabhsimran for 6. Rillee Rossow came and smashed here and there and walked back to pavilion and Avesh then trapped Shashank Singh in front of the stumps in the same over and put the pressure back on the visitors. Sandeep kept bowling on tighter lengths giving no room to the batters in his three overs.
End of Rajasthan Royals innings
- Over 16-20 (144/9)
Rajasthan Royals innings never get going, whenever they built a partnership they have lost their wicket. Riyan Parag took the innings deep and scored 48, but got out on the first ball of the final over when he had the license to go big. Similar was the story for them. A collective bowling performance by Punjab as they have made things comparatively easier for their batters. They literally didn't let RR build a partnership except between Ashwin and Parag. RR lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually managed to score only 144/9 after 20 overs.
- Over 11-15 (103/6)
Has been an impressive bowling effort by Punjab Kings so far and the Royals have followed the same template like their last few games. Slow starts, losing wickets and ending with a mediocre total at the halfway stage. Can these two batters give them a good finish or will the Punjab bowlers continue to strangle the Royals? Or Punjab will again make it difficult for themselves and take it to the final over we will have to watch. However, so far, so good. They have picked up three important wickets and gave only 37 runs off last five overs. So once again, they have won the phase. Riyan Parag will have to turn things around along Ferreira to give something to their bowlers to defend.
- Over 7-10 (58/3)
Not often have teams managed to keep RR's scoring rate under six an over, so kudos to the Punjab Kings bowlers. Ellis and Harshal Patel kept things tight in the final two powerplay overs, and the spinners followed on from there. Rajasthan have lost their top three but the home boy Riyan Parag is out in the middle. The onus will be on him to rebuild. First, Nathan Ellis removed Samson, who gave a dolly at point and then Rahul Chahar sent Tom Kohler-Cadmore back the pavilion. So the pressure is on the opposition and two new batters are on the crease now. Punjab also maintained the flow of runs, in fact improved their bowling, conceding only 20 off last four overs.
- Over 1-6 (38/1)
Punjab Kings bowlers keep the rate under control in the first six bowlers. Captain Sam Curran took the new ball and opened the attack for Punjab while Tom Kohler-Cadmore replaced Joss Buttler at the top came out to open the innings for RR. Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn't make his impact and lost his wicket for 4. Sanju Samson once again started off quite nicely smashing 3 fours off Arshdeep Singh. Nathan Ellis, who is playing his first game of the season, bowled an economical first over. Kohler-Cadmore struggled to get going on his IPL debut. Harshal Patel finished the powerplay conceding only four of his first over which came on the first ball. Overall, the powerplay has been won by PBKS by restricting RR to only 38 runs and picking a crucial wicket of Jaiswal.
- Impact Substitutes
Punjab Kings: Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia
Rajasthan Royals: Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira
- Playing XI
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran(c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
- Toss
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat.
