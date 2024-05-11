IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Fined, Suspended For 1 Match For Slow Over Rate

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined and suspended for the match after his side maintained a slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game here on May 7. This was Delhi Capitals' third instance of maintaining a slow over rate.

According to a statement issued by the IPL, " Rishabh Pant, Captain, Delhi Capitals has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024."

"As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 30 lakh and suspended for one match. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lac or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the statement added.

"As per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the Match Referee. Following this, the appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the Match Referee remains final and binding," the statement said.

"The decision of the Match Referee can only be overturned, (on appropriate evidence being placed) and no concession by way of reduction of sanction can be allowed if the case for complete reversal of the decision of the Match Referee is not made out," the statement further added.

"Lastly, mercy has been pleaded by the Appellant, in as much as it has been submitted that the Delhi Capitals are at a crucial juncture in the IPL 2024 and the sanction by the Match Referee can jeopardize their qualification chances for the play-offs of the IPL."

"Notwithstanding the mercy appeal of the appellant, the Ombudsman, BCCI having no equity jurisdiction under the IPL Code of Conduct, interference can only be made if it is established by the Appellant, on the balance of probabilities, that the shortfall was due to factors beyond his control and that the time allowances permitted by the Match Officials in calculating the required over rate was not sufficient. In the present case, the Appellant has failed to establish the same and thus the order of the Match Referee is not liable to be interfered with," the statement further reads.

In the game held at the 'Kotla', Rajasthan Royals suffered a 20-run loss to Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals next play Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 12 in an evening game and following the suspension, Pant will miss the game.

Delhi Capitals will be led by a new skipper for the game on Sunday.