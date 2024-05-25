IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer fined for IPL Code of Conduct Breach

Chennai: Rajasthan Royals player Shimron Hetmyer has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for IPL Code of Conduct Breach during the second Qualifier against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Friday, May 24.

Rajasthan Royals were knocked out of the tournament after they suffered a 36-run defeat to Pat Cummins led Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk.

According to a statement issued by IPL, "Shimron Hetmyer of the Rajasthan Royals has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on May 24."

"Hetmyer committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the statement added.

In the game, put into bat SRH posted a challenging 175 for 9 on the board and then restricted the Sanju Samson led RR to 139 for 7 to emerge triumphant by 36 runs.

RR's campaign thus ended in agony. The final of the cash rich league will be played at the same venue between Kolkata Knight Riders and SRH on Sunday.