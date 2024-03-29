IPL 2024 | One Team I Want to Beat Is RCB: Gautam Gambhir

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir has remarked that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is the franchise that he always wants to beat.

KKR will be playing their second game of the season against RCB, who will be playing their third fixture of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gambhir will now come face-to-face with star batter and former RCB skipper Virat Kohli after their last encounter in 2023. Both of them were seen quarrelling with each other in the game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and RCB and the players on both sides separated them.

Ahead of the clash between RCB and KKR, Gambhir said that he always wants to beat RCB. "One team I always want to beat every time and probably even in my dreams was RCB,” he said in a video shared by official broadcasters Star Sports. The anchor curiously asked, "Why," and Gambhir quipped: "I just want to."

"They are the second-most high-profile team, a flamboyant team, with the owner, and the squad - Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. Not won anything, but still thought they won everything and that kind of attitude, I can't take that," he added.

Gambhir also mentioned the three wins registered by KKR against RCB.

"The three best wins that KKR have ever had were against RCB. The first game of the IPL...Brendon McCullum against RCB, then 49 all out and KKR scoring 100 in the first six overs. That was the only time probably when 100 runs were scored in the first six overs in IPL. We always knew they had a strong side and probably the most aggressive batting unit as well - Gayle, Kohli, De Villiers. What can get better than that? If one thing I want out of my IPL career and love to have is go on the cricket field and beat RCB," he concluded.

This will be the first time when Gambhir will square off against RCB in a KKR jersey as the team's mentor.