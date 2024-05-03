IPL 2024| Kolkata Knight Riders end Wankhede jinx, beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders continued their dominant performance as they defeated Mumbai Indians by 24 runs in their Indian Premier League game at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

Kolkata Knight Riders first were bowled out for 169 but their bowlers put a splendid show to bowl out the opposition for 145 to grab two crucial points.

KKR pacer Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with fine figures of 4 for 33 and played a vital role in the team's win. It was another bad day for the Hardik Pandya led side, who are now virtually out of the race for the Play Offs.

Venkatesh Iyer was adjudged as the Player of the Match. This was also only the fourth instance in the history of the cash rich league when both the teams were all out.

KKR are placed at the second spot with 14 points from 10 games, as they have won 7 and lost only three. This was Mumbai Indians eighth loss in 11 games and the Hardik Pandya-led side has managed to win only three games this season.

Updates from the second innings

Over 16-18.5 (145 all out)

Mumbai Indians kept losing wickets at regular intervals as their batters, barring Suryakumar Yadav failed to show any spine. Mitchell Starc cleaned up all-rounder Gerald Coetzee (8) as KKR sealed the win and celebrations erupted in their camp. Mumbai Indians was bowled out for 145. Starc proved his mettle and also justified the exorbitant price as the Shreyas Iyer led side was on its way for the play offs. Starc took three wickets in the 19th over and quickly wrapped up the Mumbai Indians tail.

Over 11-15 (119/6)

Narine bowled a quicker and flatter delivery outside off, Wadhera looked to play it through the covers but got an inside edge and the ball crashed into the stumps. Russell then dismissed Hardik as the Indian all-rounder mistimed a shot. The batting side is collapsing today but Syuryakumar is now trying to play some attacking shots from one end. However, MI now need to boost the scoring rate by a massive margin.

Suryakumar is taking the game deep now and he might take the team towards victory. MI need 51 runs from five overs.

Over 7-10 (66/4)

The duo of Narine and Chakaravarthy are bowling economical and they are restricting the batters with ease. Tilak Varma tried to up the ante but Chakaravarhy bowled a delivery wide outside off and the left-handed batter tried to play an attacking stroke. It was slightly slower through the air. KKR are now slowly taking control of the proceedings and they might win if the bowler continue their impressive performance.

Nehal Wadhera is at the crease but now Suryakumar Yadav will have to play a pivotal role in the team chasing the target from here on.

Over 0-6 (46/3)

Mitchell Starc sent Naman Dhir packing with a full delivery on the leg stump on which the batter tried to play a slog. He tried to play a big shot but missed the line completely and was clean-bowled as a result. Two mystery spinners in the team Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine then stepped up to dismiss Naman Dhir and Rohit Sharma respectively. KKR are right back in the game and the match can go in anyone’s favour now.

Updates from the first innings

Over 16-20 (169)

Venkatesh Iyer scores fifty but Pandey was dismissed by Hardik with a off-cutter. Pandya bowled a fuller delivery with pace variation and the batter mistimed his shot completely and ended up giving a catch. Russell was off the mark with a six after arriving at the crease. However, his stay at the crease was cut short due to a mix-up between the two batters in the 17th over. Ramandeep was dismissed by Bumrah in the 18th over and the Stac was next to go thanks to a searing yorker from the right-handed pacer. Venkatesh was the last one to go as he ended up playing a scoop on his stumps.

Over 11-15 (128/5)

Venkatesh Iyer hit a super six against Coetzee in the 11th over as he shuffled across the stumps and smacked a delivery outside off over deep extra cover for a maximum. The duo also completed the 50-run stand. Pandey then punished Bumrah with a ramp over third man in the 14th over and earn six runs for his inventive stroke. The 15th over was a quiet one as only seven runs were scored from it.

Over 7-10 (83/5)

Rinku Singh was dismissed by Piyush Chawla in the seventh over but Manish Pandey and Venakatesh Iyer have steadied the innings after that. The duo has added 26 runs for the sixth wicket and they will need to steer the run rate. A two-paced pitch is here and one needs to play with some patience on the surface.

Over 0-6 (57/4)

Nuwan Thushara provided an important breakthrough to Mumbai Indians as Phillip Salt tried to smash the fourth delivery of the first over by walking down the track but edged it over the point region. Tilak kept running in for the catch and held on to it despite a collision. Raghuvanshi then walked into the middle and hit a six to sign off the first over. KKR have maintained their run rate around 10 runs per over but the wickets have kept falling and they need a partnership now. Thushara picked three wickets while Hardik took one scalp to put the opposition in trouble.

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Toss

Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl