IPL 2024| LSG Trump MI By Four Wickets

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants registered their sixth win of the IPL 2024 on Sunday at Ekana Cricket Stadium by beating Mumbai Indians by four wickets. LSG were chasing a target of 145 and Marcus Stoinis' gritty 62 helped them hunt down the target with four balls to spare. Hardik Pandya picked two wickets for MI but his spell wasn't enough to restrict the opposition before reaching the target.

Earlier in the day, MI were reduced to 27/4 after being invited to bat first. However Nehal Wadhera steadied the innings with his knock of 46 runs while Tim David provided final flourish with a knock of unbeaten 35 runs from 18 deliveries.

Live updates from the second innings

Over 16-19.2 (145/6)

Seven runs in total form the 16th and 17th over and the it is turning out to be a close contest now. Gerald Coetzee clean bowled Turner in the 18th over but Ayush Badoni earned two fours in succession after arriving at the crease. However, Badoni was then dismissed via run-out in the penultimate over but Pooran kept his composure till the end and helped the side chase the target in the last over. With the victory, they move to third position in the points table.

Over 11-15 (115/4)

12 runs from the first two overs of the phase as Stoinis and Hooda are approaching the innings with a cautious approach. Stoinis punished Chawala for bowling a tossed-up delivery on the first ball of the 13th over with a four straight down the ground. Stoinis completes his fifty but Hooda walks back to the pavilion as he tries to attack a short-of-length delivery from Hardik but fails to whack the hit over the 30-yard circle and gives a catch in the hands of Jasprit Bumrah.

However, Nabi comes up with an important breakthrough as he dismisses Stoinis and the game can turn anywhere from here on. A tough equation for the chasing side as shot-making isn’t very easy and both the batters are newly arrived on the crease.

Over 7-10 (79/2)

Just when the duo of Rahul and Stoinis were trying to take the game away from the opposition, Hardik Pandya came up with a much-needed breakthrough for MI. It was a full-length delivery and the LSG skipper tried to whack it on the leg-side. However, he mistimed the stroke and was caught at deep mid-wicket by Mohammed Nabi. A fine catch on the boundary ropes by the Afghan all-rounder. Stoinis is supposed to play a crucial role in the chase for the LSG from here on now as it will be difficult for the upcoming batters to attack from the start on this surface. Hooda started the 10th over with a boundary as he flicked a full length-delivery towards a deep square leg.

Over 0-6 (52/1)

N Thushara provided a breakthrough on the fourth ball of the innings as he bowled a fullish outswinger and Arshin Kulkarni was trapped in the front of the stumps as the ball hit his pads. LBW appeal was turned down but the fielding side challenged it with a review and the replay showed three reds. It was a maiden wicket for Thushara while debutant Arshin was dismissed on a duck. The pitch is slow and playing shots on up is a difficult task for the batters here.

However, Stoinis broke the deadlock and hit a couple of boundaries to Gerald Coetzee and then followed it up with a boundary on the leg side against Thushara. Rahul also smoked a six and both the batters are now taking their chances to steer the run rate.

Live updates from the first innings

Over 16-20 (144/7)

MI started the phase with 10 runs in the 16th over as Nehal Wadhera hit a pull towards the short fine leg. Naveen ul Haq conceded only six runs from the 17th over. Wadhera was then dismissed by Mohsin Khan with a toe-crushing yorker. Thanks to Tim David’s aggressive knock of unbeaten 35 runs from 18 deliveries in the end helped the team cross the 140-run mark.

Over 11-15 (96/5)

Hooda conceded eight runs in the 11th over but then the run flow was halted once again as the batters amassed just eight runs from the next two overs. Bishnoi then got rid of Ishan Kishan as he bowled a googly to the left-handed batter and he tried to play a sweep. The batter top-edged the delivery and was caught at short third man. Nehal Wadhera kicked off the 15th over with a pull over deep midwicket and then he hit another six on the fifth delivery with another pull.

Over 7-10 (57/4)

LSG bowlers are continuously attacking the MI batters with short deliveries. Naveen has been accurate with his bouncers so far in the innings and so the duo of Ishan Kishan and Nehal Wadhera are finding it hard to go big. Mayank Yadav is also introduced into the attack and he can trouble the opposition batters with his explosive pace once again. Kishan smacked a four over mid-off while facing Mayank Yadav.

Kishan also smacked a straight boundary over the head of Ravi Bishnoi as the spinner banged one short on the third delivery of the 10th over.

Over 0-6 (28/4)

The decision to bowl first by LSG is turning out to be a brilliant move with the bowlers restricting the run flow of the MI batters. Mohsin Khan bowled a full-length delivery outside off and Rohit Sharma ended up giving a catch at covers to Marcus Stoinis. Stoinis then came up with a breakthrough in the third over as Suryakumar Yadav gloved one behind the wickets and KL Rahul took a catch with a dive to his left.

Tilak Verma and Hardik Pandya soon walked back to the pavilion as the former was run out while the other was dismissed by Naveen ul Haq. The powerplay is over and MI are in trouble now with four batters already back in the dugout.

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

Toss

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and chose to bowl