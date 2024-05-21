Congress Worked as Broker of Defence Deals: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday slammed the Congress and said that the opposition party had been a "broker" of defence deals since Independence. Thakur, who is the BJP candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, asked the Congress leaders to explain why they remained "puppets in the hands of China-Pakistan".

"While our soldiers were craving for better facilities, the Congress persistently weakened the Army at the behest of enemy countries and worked as a broker of defence deals," he said while addressing a series of election meetings in Hamirpur constituency. The information and broadcasting minister also said both the Army and the borders are safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the last 10 years, we have made both the Army and the border of the country safe, strong and self-reliant. Today, no country can raise their eyes towards India and if anyone makes such a mistake, our Army attacks them by entering their homes," Thakur said. Today, the Indian Army possesses fighter aircraft like Rafale and Agni 5 and India is exporting Tejas and Brahmos to other countries, Thakur added.

He also said that the Congress wants to come back to power only to "loot" the nation but it would not materialise this time, and claimed that the opposition party would not win more than 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Urging voters to press the lotus (BJP symbol) button on June 1, Thakur said the strategy of the Congress to spread confusion through gimmick would not work and it would be ousted from Indian politics forever.

"People know who have looted them since Independence and that is why they are not going to vote for the Congress and its allies...voters would rally behind the BJP for their own welfare and benefit," he said. The people have made up their mind to vote for the BJP and ensure a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Thakur also said that neither the Congress nor the INDIA bloc has any agenda or leader and they are fighting the elections only to come to power to "loot" the nation but it would not materialise this time. He said that all the guarantees made by PM Modi including scrapping Article 370, bringing law on triple talaq and construction of Ram temple have been fulfilled.

The union minister said that "as far as Sanatan is concerned, we have developed it and also preserved its heritage. From Ayodhya-Varanasi-Mahakal temple to Buddhist circuit...it is a testimony of this fact. The Congress has fielded Satpal Raizada, a former MLA from Una, against four-time MP Thakur in the Hamirpur seat.