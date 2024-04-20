IPL 2024: 'Knew Narine Would Be T20 Legend', Claims Gautam Gambhir

Kolkata: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has praised Sunil Narine saying he had an intuition that the mystery spinner will be a legend in the T20 cricket in the coming years.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain and current team mentor of the franchise revealed that he saw the potential in Narine during his debut series in 2011.

"I must have faced seven or eight deliveries and I thought this is the guy who is going to go out there and become the legend of the game, especially in T20 cricket," Gambhir said in the KKR Knights Dugout Podcast.

"See where is Sunil Narine now? Probably the greatest bowler in IPL history," he said.

Narine has picked 170 IPL wickets in his career so far and has amassed 1332 runs so far including a century from 168 matches in the tournament. He made his ODI debut against India in 2011 when he dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli.

Narine always played a pivotal role for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and during his captaincy in 2014, Gambhir sent the Caribbean cricketer to open the innings. Narine is opening the innings this season as well and KKR are at second place in the points table with four victories from six matches.

Reflecting on the ongoing season, Gambhir remarked that he wants the team to be courageous.

"I'm a strong believer that it's not the most talented team that goes on to win big tournaments. It's the most courageous team that's willing to fight till the last drop of blood, will go on to win the IPL. The mantra for the season is we need to be courageous,” he stated.

"We should have the courage to be positive all the time. and if you walk that path, I'm very, very bullish about the kind of talent in our dressing room. If we fight, if we are courageous and fight for everyone in the dressing room, fight for every fan who has stuck with us, if we do that I think we will be in a good position.”