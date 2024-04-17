IPL 2024 | Rovman Powell Trying To Convince Sunil Narine For Comeback In National Side For T20 WC

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Rovman Powell Wants Sunil Narine To Play For West Indies in T20 WC.

West Indies captain Rovman Powell has revealed that efforts are in place to convince mystery spinner Sunil Narine to be back in the national side for the T20 World Cup 2024. He further added that he has asked players like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Nicholas Pooran to help the cause.

Kolkata: West Indian skipper Rovman Powell has stated that the efforts to convince Sunil Narine to return to international cricket for the T20 World Cup are in place.

The 36-year-old last represented West Indies in T20I in August 2019. The mystery spinner retired from international cricket last November to focus on franchise cricket.

This season, he has been in sensational form contributing both with the bat and ball. He has scored 276 runs with an average of 46 and a monstrous strike rate of 187.76 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Also, he has picked up seven wickets. After his sensational run, Rajasthan Royals batter and West Indies captain Rovman Powell has said that the team is trying to convince Narine to come back into the fold.

"For the last 12 months, I've been whispering in his ears, he's blocked out everyone. Asked (Kieron) Pollard, (Dwayne) Bravo, (Nicolas) Pooran, hopefully before they select the team, they can crack his code," Powell said after his IPL team Rajasthan Royals notched up a thrilling two-wicket win in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

In the fixture against Rajasthan Royals, Narine played a sublime knock of 109 runs from 56 deliveries to set the tone and help the team post a mammoth total of 223 for 6. RR chased the total in the end due to Jos Buttler's unbeaten 100 but Narine’s knock was one of the talking points of the high-scoring game.

"It was a very good innings to watch. Sunil has done extremely well for KKR this season at the top. He's my fellow West Indian and hopefully, he can continue doing well. As a West Indian, it's always nice to see your compatriots do well in the IPL," he added.

Read More

  1. DC vs KKR : Narine's Carnage, Raghuvanshi's Talent and Russell's Explosion - In Pics
  2. IPL 2024 | Sunil Narine Becomes First KKR Player with 500 T20 Appearances
  3. Sunil Narine announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.