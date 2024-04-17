IPL 2024 | Rovman Powell Trying To Convince Sunil Narine For Comeback In National Side For T20 WC

Kolkata: West Indian skipper Rovman Powell has stated that the efforts to convince Sunil Narine to return to international cricket for the T20 World Cup are in place.

The 36-year-old last represented West Indies in T20I in August 2019. The mystery spinner retired from international cricket last November to focus on franchise cricket.

This season, he has been in sensational form contributing both with the bat and ball. He has scored 276 runs with an average of 46 and a monstrous strike rate of 187.76 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Also, he has picked up seven wickets. After his sensational run, Rajasthan Royals batter and West Indies captain Rovman Powell has said that the team is trying to convince Narine to come back into the fold.

"For the last 12 months, I've been whispering in his ears, he's blocked out everyone. Asked (Kieron) Pollard, (Dwayne) Bravo, (Nicolas) Pooran, hopefully before they select the team, they can crack his code," Powell said after his IPL team Rajasthan Royals notched up a thrilling two-wicket win in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

In the fixture against Rajasthan Royals, Narine played a sublime knock of 109 runs from 56 deliveries to set the tone and help the team post a mammoth total of 223 for 6. RR chased the total in the end due to Jos Buttler's unbeaten 100 but Narine’s knock was one of the talking points of the high-scoring game.

"It was a very good innings to watch. Sunil has done extremely well for KKR this season at the top. He's my fellow West Indian and hopefully, he can continue doing well. As a West Indian, it's always nice to see your compatriots do well in the IPL," he added.