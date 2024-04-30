IPL 2024: Harshit Rana Fined 100 % Match Fee, Banned for A Game For Beaching Code Of Conduct

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana has faced a penalty for the second time in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been penalised for a 100 per cent match fee.

The right-arm pacer breached the code of conduct in the match against Delhi Capitals at the famed Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday and he was suspended for one game.

According to a statement issued by the IPL, "Mr Harshit Rana, Bowler, Kolkata Knight Riders has been fined 100 per cent of his match fees and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 47 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 29, 2024."

"Rana committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding. The player was earlier penalised under the same level and article of the IPL Code of Conduct,” the statement added.

In the game on Monday, KKR first restricted Delhi Capitals to a modest 153 for 9 and then chased the target in just 16.3 overs. Harshit Rana played his role to perfection and ended with fine figures of 2 for 28 in his four overs.