KKR Pacer Harshit Rana Fined 60 Per Cent of Match Fees for Code of Conduct Breach

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 24, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

Harshit Rana is fined 60 percent of match fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana was fined 60 per cent of the total match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct during their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.

Kolkata (West Bengal): Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana has been fined a total of 60 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens here on March 23. In what was a high-scoring game, KKR humbled Sunrises Hyderabad by four runs as Harshit Rana held his nerves.

According to a statement issued by the IPL, Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

"He was fined 10 per cent and 50 per cent of his match fees for the two respective offences. Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

In the game, batting first KKR led by Shreyas Iyer amassed a competitive 208 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs as they rode on a blistering knock by all-rounder Andre Russell, who was the cynosure of eyes and showed his six-hitting prowess.

It was a case of so near yet so far for SRH as Heinrich Klaasen almost won the game for his side with a 29-ball 63, which was laced with 8 sixes. In the end, it was KKR who opened their campaign on a winning note. Harshit Rana returned with a fine of 3 for 33 in his four overs and remained a hero for the side, mentored by Gautam Gambhir.

KKR next take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 29, Friday.

