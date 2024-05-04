IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Looks Drained and under Pressure, Remarks Aaron Finch

Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch has said that Hardik Pandya looks drained, flattened and under pressure at the moment due to the constant boos he is receiving from the spectators. Finch also added that MI should have chased the target at Wankhede on Friday.

Mumbai: Former Australia batter Aaron Finch has remarked that Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya is looking drained and under pressure at the moment after their recent loss against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday at Wankhede Stadium.

The skipper of Mumbai Indians (MI), Hardik Pandya, has been under constant criticism from the start of the season. He was first booed by the spectators at every ground the team played and the results also didn’t go in their favour. MI were knocked out of the race to playoffs as they suffered a defeat in the match against KKR.

Reflecting on what Hardik Pandya is going through, former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch has stated that he looks drained and under pressure at the moment.

"He just looks flattened at the moment, he looks drained and someone, who is feeling the pressure. I feel sorry for him; I have been in that situation myself where everything that you're trying personally doesn't seem to be working," Finch was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

"When the team isn't performing as well, that is a very difficult place to be. You bear all responsibility as captain for the team's performance and that is an incredibly hard place to be, particularly in this competition where it's so brutal," Finch added.

KKR posted a total of 169 in the match against MI on Friday and was skittled out for 145 in response. Hardik and Co lost the game and they were knocked out of the race to the playoffs as a result.

