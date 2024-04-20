IPL 2024 | DC vs SRH: Hyderabad Won By 67 Runs

Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Delhi Capitals by 67 runs on Saturday at Arun Jaitley Stadium thanks to a stellar batting performance. Travis Head played a whirlwind knock of 89 runs laced with six sixes while Shahbaz Ahmed provided final flourish with unbeaten 59 runs from 29 balls. Abhishek Sharma also played a vital knock of 46 runs from just 12 balls.

Wickets kept tumbling for DC in the chase but Jake Fraser-McGurk (65 from 18) and Abhishek Porel (42 from 22) played crucial knocks to kept the team in the hunt. However, the lower order failed to collect runs except for Rishabh Pant and DC were bundled out on 199 as a result.

Over 16-20 (199)

Rishabh Pant kept fighting in the middle but wickets kept tumbling down from the other end. Especially the 19ht over from Natarajan was the final nail in the coffin for DC as they lost three wickets in it without scoring any run. Rishabh Pant scored 44 runs but lack of support from the other end culminated in a 67-run victory for DC.

Rishabh Pant didn't look in a great touch which increased the pressure on Tristan Stubbs and lost his wicket as well. The run-rate has also been dropped. So the pressure is creating on the both batters especially on Pant to score runs quickly. Only 28 runs came from the last five overs which will tell you the story. Pant is batting on 19 off 23 balls when the require run-rate is above 20 runs per over. Seems like DC are gonna lose this encounter despite getting an exceptional start in the first ten overs. Natrajan has sent back Lalit Yadav back to pavilion and now Pant and Axar Patel are the only recognised batters and they need 102 runs off last five overs.

The momentum was all with DC after that sensational start from Fraser-McGurk, but they're still behind on the asking rate and the scoreboard pressure will make SRH feel they're still in with a good shout to win this contest. But the target looks getable from here. McGurk hit three sixes in an over of Mayank Markande and completed his fifty, third joint fastest of the IPL history and Fastest by DC player, before getting out on the final ball of the over. MCGurk departed on 65 off just 18 balls which has almost cut down the advantage which SRH had. DC need brisk innings like Abhishek Sharma from someone now to boost themselves to reach to the massive target. Porel then took the charge and smashed three fours and a six against left-arm orthodox spinner Shehbaz Ahmed. DC crossed 100-run mark in just 6.4 overs. Markande then again picked up a wicket and brought the momentum back in SRH's side. After the Halfway stage DC have made 138/4, but they are still 20 runs behind SRH.

Prithvi Shaw and Warner came out to bat while Washington Sundar opened the attack. Prithvi Shaw replaced Khaleel Ahmed in the playing XI. Shaw smashed four boundaries on the trot and got out on the fifth ball of the first over bowled by Sundar. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled hat-trick of wides got rid of Warner in the next over. Fraser McGurk played the innings which Travis Head played for the rivals as DC cross 50-run mark in just 3 overs. Bhuvneshwar contained Porel in the fourth over, but McGurk smashed Washington for three sixes and as many boundaries in an over to collect 30 runs. Porel and McGurk completed fifty partnership in quick time as DC ended the powerplay with 88 runs of the board.

END OF SUNRISERS HYDERABAD INNINGS