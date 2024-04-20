IPL 2024 | DC vs SRH: Hyderabad Won By 67 Runs

Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Delhi Capitals by 67 runs on Saturday at Arun Jaitley Stadium thanks to a stellar batting performance. Travis Head played a whirlwind knock of 89 runs laced with six sixes while Shahbaz Ahmed provided final flourish with unbeaten 59 runs from 29 balls. Abhishek Sharma also played a vital knock of 46 runs from just 12 balls.
Wickets kept tumbling for DC in the chase but Jake Fraser-McGurk (65 from 18) and Abhishek Porel (42 from 22) played crucial knocks to kept the team in the hunt. However, the lower order failed to collect runs except for Rishabh Pant and DC were bundled out on 199 as a result.
- Over 16-20 (199)
Rishabh Pant kept fighting in the middle but wickets kept tumbling down from the other end. Especially the 19ht over from Natarajan was the final nail in the coffin for DC as they lost three wickets in it without scoring any run. Rishabh Pant scored 44 runs but lack of support from the other end culminated in a 67-run victory for DC.
- Overs 11-15 (166/2)
Rishabh Pant didn't look in a great touch which increased the pressure on Tristan Stubbs and lost his wicket as well. The run-rate has also been dropped. So the pressure is creating on the both batters especially on Pant to score runs quickly. Only 28 runs came from the last five overs which will tell you the story. Pant is batting on 19 off 23 balls when the require run-rate is above 20 runs per over. Seems like DC are gonna lose this encounter despite getting an exceptional start in the first ten overs. Natrajan has sent back Lalit Yadav back to pavilion and now Pant and Axar Patel are the only recognised batters and they need 102 runs off last five overs.
- Overs 7-10 (138/2)
The momentum was all with DC after that sensational start from Fraser-McGurk, but they're still behind on the asking rate and the scoreboard pressure will make SRH feel they're still in with a good shout to win this contest. But the target looks getable from here. McGurk hit three sixes in an over of Mayank Markande and completed his fifty, third joint fastest of the IPL history and Fastest by DC player, before getting out on the final ball of the over. MCGurk departed on 65 off just 18 balls which has almost cut down the advantage which SRH had. DC need brisk innings like Abhishek Sharma from someone now to boost themselves to reach to the massive target. Porel then took the charge and smashed three fours and a six against left-arm orthodox spinner Shehbaz Ahmed. DC crossed 100-run mark in just 6.4 overs. Markande then again picked up a wicket and brought the momentum back in SRH's side. After the Halfway stage DC have made 138/4, but they are still 20 runs behind SRH.
- Overs 1-6 (88/2)
Prithvi Shaw and Warner came out to bat while Washington Sundar opened the attack. Prithvi Shaw replaced Khaleel Ahmed in the playing XI. Shaw smashed four boundaries on the trot and got out on the fifth ball of the first over bowled by Sundar. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled hat-trick of wides got rid of Warner in the next over. Fraser McGurk played the innings which Travis Head played for the rivals as DC cross 50-run mark in just 3 overs. Bhuvneshwar contained Porel in the fourth over, but McGurk smashed Washington for three sixes and as many boundaries in an over to collect 30 runs. Porel and McGurk completed fifty partnership in quick time as DC ended the powerplay with 88 runs of the board.
END OF SUNRISERS HYDERABAD INNINGS
- Overs 16-20 (266/7)
DC bowler did get wickets, but they failed to put a break on the scoring rate. Kuldeep removed Nitish Reddy, but then Abdul Samad started hitting from the ball. Yes, there was poor display of bowling from DC, but you need to put them away to the boundary and SRH batters have done it successfully. Shahbaz Ahmed, who used to bat at number eight or seven in RCB, smashed his maiden fifty of the IPL in just 28 balls and took SRH to post fourth highest total of the IPL. SRH posted 266 runs on the board and DC will need 267 runs to win this encounter. Axar Patel proved to be the most economical bowler for DC has he conceded only 29 runs and picked a big wicket Klassen, but apart from him, every bowler has conceded runs at an economy of 10+. 4/55 by Kuldeep Yadav is the most expensive 4-wicket haul in the IPL.
Most sixes in an IPL innings
22 - SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024
22 - SRH vs DC, Delhi, today*
21 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013
20 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016
20 - DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017
20 - MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024
Highest totals in IPL
287/3 - SRH vs RCB Bengaluru 2024
277/3 - SRH vs MI Hyderabad 2024
272/7 - KKR vs DC Vizag 2024
266/7 - SRH vs DC, Delhi, today*
263/5 - RCB vs PWI Bengaluru 2013
Most 250+ totals in franchise T20 cricket
3 - Surrey
3 - SRH*
2 - Somerset
2 - Yorkshire
2 - RCB
- Overs 11-15 (205/4)
Halfway through and the projected score is 316 if SRH continue to score at this rate! But it does feel like the worst is behind them for DC, it's been an incredible fightback from Axar and Kuldeep. They kept their heads on their shoulder, didn't get flustered amidst the blitz and they've brought their team back into the contest. However, Nitish Reddy and Shahbaz played one silent over and then smashed a boundary or a six in every over. Yes, the scoring rate, but SRH have crossed the 200-run mark in just 15 overs. With Abdul Samad sitting in the dugout, they might target to cross the incredible 300-run mark. This is the third fastest 200-run total by a team in IPL. SRH batters have came up with plan to bat aggressive it has worked for them beautifully so far in the tournament.
- Overs 7-10 (158/4)
Delhi Capitals bowlers pulled things back in their favour as they pick four big wickets and put a small break on SRH innings. Kuldeep Yadav picked up three very crucial wickets including Travis Head (89 off 32 balls), Abhishek Sharma (46 off 12 balls) and Aiden Markram (1 off 3 balls) and then Axar sent dangerous Klassen back to the pavilion. Only 35 runs came in the last four overs after the powerplay. With such kind of short boundaries people will start getting bored by such tactics of BCCI to make IPL high scoring series. We need to have proper balance between bowl and bat. If short boundaries are made then allow the bowler to bowl bouncers at will. Somethings needs to be done. Here, DC could have taken home advantage by making the pitch spin friendly where most of their batters struggle against. Despite losing four wickets now, SRH are well ahead in the game and would be eyeing for more than 250-run target again.
- Overs 1-6 (125/0)
Head smashed Khaleel for 19 runs in his first over. Lalit Yadav went for 21 runs in his opening over. SRH off to a flying start as the fifty brought up in the third over. Head completed his fifty in just 16 balls, joint fastest fifty of the ongoing season. Abhishek Sharma also joined the party and smashed 40 runs off just 10 balls. The first 6 overs went like 19, 21, 22, 21, 20, 22 runs per over. It's the third time that Travis Head has completed his fifty runs inside three overs of the innings. SRH finished the powerplay with 125/0, the highest powerplay score in T20 cricket.
Fastest fifty in terms of team overs in IPL
2.5 - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs KKR, 2023
2.5 - KL Rahul vs DC, 2018
3.0 - Travis Head vs DC, 2024*
Fastest team hundreds in IPL history (by overs taken)
5 overs - SRH vs DC, Delhi, today*
6 overs - CSK vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2014
6 overs - KKR vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2017
6.5 overs - CSK vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2015
7 overs - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
Highest scores in the PP for SRH in the IPL
84 (26) - Travis Head vs DC, Delhi, today*
62*(25) - David Warner vs KKR, Hyderabad, 2019
59*(20) - Travis Head vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
59*(23) - David Warner vs CSK, Hyderabad, 2015
* Only Suresh Raina (87 vs PBKS in 2024) has scored more runs in PP than Travis Head
Highest powerplay scores in the IPL
125/0 - SRH vs DC, 2024*
105/0 - KKR vs RCB, 2017
100/2 - CSK vs PBKS, 2014
90/0 - CSK vs MI, 2015
88/1 - KKR vs DC, 2024*
- Impact Substitute
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar
- Playing XI
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
- Toss
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
