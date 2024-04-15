SRH Break Their Own Record, Register Highest Ever Team Total in IPL History

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Travis Head's blistering century (102 off 41 balls) and Heinrich Klassen's quickfire fifty (67 off powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to break their record of highest-ever team total as they posted a 288-run target against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

It was carnage from SRH batters as they sparred no RCB bowlers on Monday and posted 287 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs. It was raining fours and sixes at the Chinnaswamy as RCB bowlers had a difficult time. While Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma laid the foundation stone with their 108-run stand. Abdul Samad (37 not out off 10 balls) provided the final flourish.

Earlier in this edition of the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad in their home game against five-time IPL champions posted a staggering 277 for 3 in Hyderabad. This is now the second-highest total in the history of the cash-rich tournament.

The third-highest total also came in this edition of the IPL when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted 272 for 7 KKR against Delhi Capitals. The fourth-highest total in IPL history is 263 for 5, which was made by RCB against Pune Warriors in Bengaluru way back in 2013. The fifth-highest total has been scored by Lucknow Super Giants - 257 for 7 against Punjab Kings at Mohali in the 2023 season.

SRH's 287 for 3 is also the second-highest total in T20 cricket, the highest being 314 for 3, which was scored by Nepal against Mongolia at Hangzhou in 2023. SRH plundered as many as 22 sixes against RCB and this is the most number of sixes hit during an innings in an IPL game.

Such was the hammering that four RCB bowlers have conceded over 50 runs. Reece Topley (1 for 68), Yash Dayal (0 for 51), Lockie 2 for 52

and Vyshak Vijay Kumar (0 for 64) leaked runs as it was Head who was the cynosure of eyes.