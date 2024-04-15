IPL 2024 | RCB vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat RCB By 25 Runs

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 25 runs in a high-scoring match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

SRH first rode on opener Travis Head's blistering hundred (102 off 41 balls) to post 287 for 3, the highest total of the IPL and then restricted the opposition to 262 for 7 to eke out a win. For RCB, wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik's fighting 83 off 35 balls went in vein as the hosts suffered yet another defeat and remained at the bottom of the points table.

The game saw a whooping 549 runs being scored, which is the highest aggregate in a T20 game.

Match live updates starts from here

Over 16-20 (RCB 262/7)

Dinesh Karthik tried his best to take the team over the line but was dismissed on the penultimate ball of of the 19th over after being caught by H Klaasen. SRH was moments away from registering a win and earning two crucial points. Finally, the Pat Cummins-led side managed to register a 25-run win after they restricted the RCB to 262 for 7 despite pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceding 18 runs in the final over of the high-scoring game.

Pacer T Natrajan bowled an exceptional 16th over as he conceded only 12 runs in the over when the required run rate was 20 runs per over. Anuj Rawat facing issues in connecting the balls. He is batting and runs to a ball and at this point in time, you need someone who can help DK to boundary and sixes if not win at least to reduce the margin of the loss. Dinesh Karthik completed his half-century off 23 balls, but RCB is still too much behind in the game. Seven runs came from the 17th over and now the equations are 72 runs needed off 18 balls. The most experienced bowler of the attack bowled the 18th over and bowled a precious dot ball straightaway. He first executed a perfect wide yorker and then nailed couple bowled into the stumps. We have seen something which haven't seem in the whole 37 overs of the game and finally a bowler has started to bowl yorkers.

After very very silent overs in the context of the game, Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror pulled things a little and accumulated 25 runs from the fourth over of Mayank Markande. Dinesh Karthik then continued to take charge on the opposition bowlers and smashed Unadkat for 21 runs in an over including three fours and a six and once again he has raised some hopes for the visitors to make a game out of it. Pat Cummins brought himself back into the attack and picked a crucial wicket of Mahipal Lomror as once again SRH took control of the game. Anuj Rawat smashed a boundary on the final ball of the over, but still, RCB are way behind their rivals' score after 15 overs as only six runs came from the over. SRH were 207 after 15 overs while RCB are 20 runs short of it and required 101 runs in just five overs.

RCB lost Virat Kohli right after the powerplay. Virat didn't read a googly bowled by leg-spinner Mayank Markande and got bowled. Will Jacks then scored a boundary but got run out in a very unfortunate way as he found himself outside the crease when the collided on the stumps after kissing the fingers of Jaydev Undakat who was stopping the straight drive played by Faf du Plessis. Rajat Patidar smashed a six on the second ball he faced and then got caught on the boundary. Faf du Plessis then failed to connect the bouncer properly and ended up giving a simple catch to the wicketkeeper. Pat Cummins bowled a perfect yorker to get rid of newbie Sourav Chauhan. Despite having a brilliant powerplay RCB are struggling as they lost five wickets inside four overs. Where every RCB bowler leaked runs on 10+ economy, Mayank Markande has gone for only 8 runs per over and has picked a couple of wickets so far.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were off to a flying start as they amassed runs in the powerplay. RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis took the Sunrisers Hyderabad attack to task and sparred now bowler. Abhishek Sharma bowled the first over and conceded 10 runs. However, from the next over both the openers upped the ante and played round the park. Speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 11 runs in the second over while left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed conceded 18 runs in the third over with Du Plessis smashing two sixes and a boundary. RCB was going for the chase as Kohli and the South African batter each hit two boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the fourth over which yielded RCB 17 runs. Skipper Pat Cummins bowled the sixth over and conceded nine runs off it as RCB raced to 79 for no loss in just 36 balls.

End of the first innings

Over 16-20 (SRH 287/3)

Whoever came out to bat in the middle played in only one fashion that's hit six or a boundary on every single delivery they faced. RCB bowlers haven't bowled a single yorker throughout the innings and SRH batters make the most of it, sending a ball to the fence every now and then. RCB bowlers tried slower balls, but it wasn't gripping, instead the batters were sending them out of the park. In fact, RCB bowlers looked clueless against the formidable batting lineup of SRH. Klassen lost his wicket in the final ball of the 17th over, smashing seven sixes and a couple of fours. At that instance, RCB would have thought they had a chance to restrict SRH under the 260-run mark, but Abdul Samad and Markram were in a different mood. They took SRH past their previous record and registered the highest team total in IPL history. RCB need 288 runs to collect two points and keep themselves alive in the tournament technically.

Most expensive figures in IPL

0/70 Basil Thampi vs RCB Bengaluru 2018

0/69 Yash Dayal vs KKR Ahmedabad 2023

1/68 Reece Topley vs SRH Bengaluru 2024

Highest totals in IPL

287/3 SRH vs RCB Bengaluru 2024

277/3 SRH vs MI Hyderabad 2024

272/7 KKR vs DC Vizag 2024

263/5 RCB vs PWI Bengaluru 2013

257/7 LSG vs PK Mohali 2023

This is some bizarre power-hitting display from SRH batters. They have not shown any kind of mercy on RCB bowlers here. The runs are flowing for SRH and RCB bowlers keep bowling in the batter's radar. Head completed his century in just 39 balls. This is the fastest and fourth fastest century of the IPL history and removed his helmet and balanced it on the handle of his bat to celebrate. What a fantastic knock this has been. Has to be the most destructive innings of the season. However, he lost his wicket soon after his century, but the damage was done and he had played his part pretty well. Klassen then took the responsibility of hitting sixes and did it in style. Klassen accumulated 18 runs off Lomror's over including a couple of sixes and then smashed a couple of fours along with a six against Vyashyak, Klassen completed his half-century off just 23 balls and took SRH past the 200-run mark after just 15 overs.

Head continued to play his shots as he smacked off-spinner Will Jacks for 21 runs in his third over including a couple of sixes and a boundary. Vijaykumar Vyashyak bowled an eighth over and Abhishek Sharma sent that ball into orbit. However, Reece Topley provided the much-needed breakthrough for RCB as he removed Abhishek Sharma. Heinrich Klassen came out to bat at number three after getting an exceptional platform from the openers. Once again SRH are looking forward to post scores around the 220-230 run mark after getting a blistering start. Will they be able to achieve it or will RCB bowlers make a comeback, time will tell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad started their innings in a similarly aggressive fashion. They gave some respect to the part-time off-spinner Will Jacks but hammered every pacer they came across. RCB skipper bowled Yash Dayal, Reece Topley and Lockie Ferguson in the powerplay and every one of them went for runs. Travis Head completed his half-century in just 21 balls and inside the powerplay. Topley went for 20 runs in his first over, Yash Dayal leaked 27 off his two and Ferguson gave 18 off his first over. Once again, RCB's bowling vow coming to the surface.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Right-arm pacer Lockie Ferguson marking his run-up as he will be making his debut for RCB today.

