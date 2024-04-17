IPL 2024 | DC vs GT: Delhi Capital beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans by six wickets in a lop-sided IPL match here on Wednesday.

Opting to field, DC bowled out former champions GT for a meagre 89 and then came back to overhaul the target, scoring 92 for four in just 8.5 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk (20), Shai Hope (19) and Rishabh Pant (16 not out) played vital knocks to take the team home.

Earlier, it was a batting capitulation for GT as Rashid Khan emerged as the top-scorer with a 24-ball 31. Sai Sudharsan (12) and Rahul Tewatia (10) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

This is GT's lowest total in IPL, surpassing the previous lowest score of 125, which also came against DC in Ahmedabad last year. Mukesh Kumar (3/14) was the most successful bowler for DC, while Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11) also took two wickets apiece. For GT, debutant Sandeep Warrier took two wickets for 40 in his three overs.

Over 7-8.5 (DC 92/4)

Noor Ahmed and Saurabh Kumar struggled to connect the ball properly but somehow managed to find boundaries in every over. Pant hit a boundary and a six in back-to-back overs while Saurabh got a couple of boundaries in the ninth over against Noor Ahmed. Pant and Kumar remained not out on 16 and 9 respectively. With this, DC have defeated the hosts GT by a huge margin and jumped to the number six spot in the points table of the ongoing 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals had an aggressive start to the chase. Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk hit a quick-fire 20 off 10 balls. However, Prithvi Shaw (7) and one down Abhishek Porel (15) fell cheaply as Delhi Capitals lost three wickets in quick succession. However, the chase was still a walk in the park for the visitors. West Indies Shai Hope smashed two consecutive sixes off pacer Sandeep Warrior in the fifth over as the visitors raced towards the target. The ever-experienced leg-spinner Rashid Khan dismissed Hope on the fourth ball of the sixth over after he was caught by Mohit Sharma at backward point. Skipper Rishabh Pant will look to finish the game quickly in the company of Sumit Kumar.

End of First Innings