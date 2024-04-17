IPL 2024 | DC vs GT: Delhi Capital beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans by six wickets in a lop-sided IPL match here on Wednesday.
Opting to field, DC bowled out former champions GT for a meagre 89 and then came back to overhaul the target, scoring 92 for four in just 8.5 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk (20), Shai Hope (19) and Rishabh Pant (16 not out) played vital knocks to take the team home.
Earlier, it was a batting capitulation for GT as Rashid Khan emerged as the top-scorer with a 24-ball 31. Sai Sudharsan (12) and Rahul Tewatia (10) were the only other batters to reach double figures.
This is GT's lowest total in IPL, surpassing the previous lowest score of 125, which also came against DC in Ahmedabad last year. Mukesh Kumar (3/14) was the most successful bowler for DC, while Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11) also took two wickets apiece. For GT, debutant Sandeep Warrier took two wickets for 40 in his three overs.
Match Live Updates Start From Here
- Over 7-8.5 (DC 92/4)
Noor Ahmed and Saurabh Kumar struggled to connect the ball properly but somehow managed to find boundaries in every over. Pant hit a boundary and a six in back-to-back overs while Saurabh got a couple of boundaries in the ninth over against Noor Ahmed. Pant and Kumar remained not out on 16 and 9 respectively. With this, DC have defeated the hosts GT by a huge margin and jumped to the number six spot in the points table of the ongoing 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.
- Over 1-6 (DC 67/4)
Delhi Capitals had an aggressive start to the chase. Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk hit a quick-fire 20 off 10 balls. However, Prithvi Shaw (7) and one down Abhishek Porel (15) fell cheaply as Delhi Capitals lost three wickets in quick succession. However, the chase was still a walk in the park for the visitors. West Indies Shai Hope smashed two consecutive sixes off pacer Sandeep Warrior in the fifth over as the visitors raced towards the target. The ever-experienced leg-spinner Rashid Khan dismissed Hope on the fourth ball of the sixth over after he was caught by Mohit Sharma at backward point. Skipper Rishabh Pant will look to finish the game quickly in the company of Sumit Kumar.
End of First Innings
- Over 15-17.3 (GT 89/10)
Gujarat Titans put up a horrendous show with the bat and were bowled out for a meagre 89 in 17.3 overs. It was the Gujarat Titans' lowest total in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Noor Ahmed (1) was the last man to be dismissed. For Delhi Capitals, all the bowlers put up a splendid show and silenced the crowd at the world's largest stadium. Mukesh Kumar (3 for 14) was the pick of the bowlers while veteran Ishant Sharma (2 for 8) and Tristan Stubbs (2 for 11) grabbed two wickets each and played their parts to perfection.
- Over 11-15 (GT 78/8)
Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma tried to take the game deep as they forged a small partnership which proved to be the biggest stand of the innings so far. However, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed removed Mukesh Kumar in his final over of the spell. No real signs of intent from the visitors. Only 17 runs came off the last five overs with Rashid Khan and his compatriot Noor Ahmed on the crease.
- Over 7-10 (GT 61/6)
Delhi Capitals bowlers both pacers and spinners have ripped apart Gujarat Titans' batting lineup. The hosts have lost another couple of wickets including their impact player Shahrukh Khan, who replaced Sai Sudharshan in the playing XI, on a golden duck. Tristan Stubbs, the modern-day all-rounder who can bat, bowl and keep wickets, today came as their fifth bowling option and picked a couple of wickets. Rashid Khan, who came out to bat at number eighth, hit a boundary on the very second delivery he faced to take his side past the 50-run mark.
- Over 1-6 (GT 30/4)
Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed bowled the first over of the match and conceded six runs despite bowling four dot balls. Ishant Sharma gave a crucial early breakthrough for DC removing GT captain Shubman Gill after conceding a boundary in the over. Sai Sudharshan, who came out to bat number three today smashed a couple of boundaries against Khaleel Ahmed's second over. However, Saha who was returning after an injury got chopped on and scored only two runs off 10 balls he faced. As the pressure built on the hosts, Sudharshan's poor call cost him his wicket in the form run out, credit goes to Sumit Kumar's direct hit. Ishant Sharma then picked the wicket of dangerous David Miller, who was also making his return to the playing XI. Miller must have felt unlucky as the ball went into the hands of the wicket-keeper after kissing his bat and getting diverted as it hit his thigh pad. Khaleel Ahmed bowled the first maiden over of the innings to finish the powerplay. Overall the powerplay went to DC as they picked four wickets and conceded only five runs per over.
- Impact Substitutes
Gujarat Titans: Sharath, Suthar, Shahrukh, Sai Kishore and Nalkande
Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Lizaad Williams, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav
- Playing XI
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
- Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field against Gujarat Titans.
Read More