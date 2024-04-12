IPL 2024 | LSG vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals Emerge Triumphant Against LSG, Win by 6 Wickets

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk unleashed a flurry of big hits and shared a half-century partnership with skipper Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets here on Friday.

Fraser-McGurk smashed five maximums in his 35-ball 55 and shared a 77-run stand with Pant (41 off 24 balls) as Delhi Capitals overhauled the hosts' 167/7 in 18.1 overs.

Earlier, DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/20) and left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (2/41) tormented the LSG batters before Ayush Badoni hit an unbeaten 55 to take the hosts to a fighting score.

Kuldeep, returning to the side after missing three games due groin issues, struck in his very first over grabbing the wickets of the dangerous Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran. He then got rid of LSG skipper Rahul for 39.

Live updates from the second innings

Over 15-18.1 (170/4)

Delhi Capitals skipper and Fraser-McGurk tried to reach the target as early as possible to improve the net run rate along with those crucial two points, but both lost lost their wickets in back-to-back overs. However, Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs ensured they emerge victorious and achieve the target with nine 11 balls to spare. DC won by 6 wickets and climbed one spot up as RCB are now at the bottom of the points table while LSG have secured their second defeat of the ongoing edition.

Rishabh Pant has started right from where he left in the last match and played some innovative shots against Stoinis. Fraser-McGurk has also switched gears as he smashed three sixes on the trot against Krunal Pandya in the 13th over and the batting side earned 21 runs from the over. The Australian batter completes his fifty and the onslaught from the duo is just unstoppable at the moment.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled a brilliant seventh over and dismissed Prithvi Shaw on a quick delivery through the air on his pads and the batter tried to slog sweep it over the boundary fence. His timing was not up to the mark and was caught at deep mid-wicket. Fraser-McGurk is making his IPL debut and he also hit a brilliant six after arriving on the crease.

Prithvi Shaw is steering the scoreboard at a rapid pace and making the chase easy for DC. David Warner was dismissed by Yash Thakur as he cramped the batter while trying to play a scoop shot but was cramped for room. The ball ends up hitting his thigh and deflects on the stumps after that.

But Prthivi’s continued strokeplay has kept the scoreboard ticking and DC are on their way to chase.

Live updates from first innings