IPL 2024 | LSG vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals Emerge Triumphant Against LSG, Win by 6 Wickets

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk unleashed a flurry of big hits and shared a half-century partnership with skipper Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets here on Friday.
Fraser-McGurk smashed five maximums in his 35-ball 55 and shared a 77-run stand with Pant (41 off 24 balls) as Delhi Capitals overhauled the hosts' 167/7 in 18.1 overs.
Earlier, DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/20) and left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (2/41) tormented the LSG batters before Ayush Badoni hit an unbeaten 55 to take the hosts to a fighting score.
Kuldeep, returning to the side after missing three games due groin issues, struck in his very first over grabbing the wickets of the dangerous Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran. He then got rid of LSG skipper Rahul for 39.
Live updates from the second innings
- Over 15-18.1 (170/4)
Delhi Capitals skipper and Fraser-McGurk tried to reach the target as early as possible to improve the net run rate along with those crucial two points, but both lost lost their wickets in back-to-back overs. However, Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs ensured they emerge victorious and achieve the target with nine 11 balls to spare. DC won by 6 wickets and climbed one spot up as RCB are now at the bottom of the points table while LSG have secured their second defeat of the ongoing edition.
- Over 11-14 (136/2)
Rishabh Pant has started right from where he left in the last match and played some innovative shots against Stoinis. Fraser-McGurk has also switched gears as he smashed three sixes on the trot against Krunal Pandya in the 13th over and the batting side earned 21 runs from the over. The Australian batter completes his fifty and the onslaught from the duo is just unstoppable at the moment.
- Over 6-10 (75/2)
Ravi Bishnoi bowled a brilliant seventh over and dismissed Prithvi Shaw on a quick delivery through the air on his pads and the batter tried to slog sweep it over the boundary fence. His timing was not up to the mark and was caught at deep mid-wicket. Fraser-McGurk is making his IPL debut and he also hit a brilliant six after arriving on the crease.
- Over 0-6 (62/1)
Prithvi Shaw is steering the scoreboard at a rapid pace and making the chase easy for DC. David Warner was dismissed by Yash Thakur as he cramped the batter while trying to play a scoop shot but was cramped for room. The ball ends up hitting his thigh and deflects on the stumps after that.
But Prthivi’s continued strokeplay has kept the scoreboard ticking and DC are on their way to chase.
Live updates from first innings
- Over 16-20 (167/7)
Ayush Badoni showed brilliant composure and helped the team post a decent total with his knock of unbeaten 55 runs from 35 balls. LSG were reduced to 94/7 at one point of time but the duo of Badoni and Arshad Khan added 73 runs for the eighth wicket. LSG seemed to be out of the contest but Badoni has pulled things back to a certain extent for the home team.
- Over 11-15 (114/7)
LSG are in deep trouble here and there is no doubt that they need to rebuild the innings as soon as possible. Ayush Badoni is the last hope for the batting side if they want to post a decent target on the scoreboard as he has amassed 19 runs so far. Ishant Sharma dismissed Deepak Hooda with a short delivery as a top-edge ballooned in the air and Warner took the sitter. Mukesh Kumar also joined the wicket columns as Krunal Pandya ended up edging one of his deliveries to the wicketkeeper.
- Over 6-10 (80/5)
Kuldeep Yadav is wreaking havoc with the ball. The left-arm chinaman first dismissed Stoinis with a loopy delivery outside off and then bamboozled Nicholas Pooran with a googly which breached his defence. KL Rahul was anchoring the innings and he was supposed to take the innings deep but was dismissed by Kuldeep as well as he edged a delivery outside off from the spinner.
- Over 1-5 (LSG 40/2)
Two boundaries came in the over and both came from the edge of the bat. Quinton de Kock must have called him lucky after the ball raced over the slip fielder and then the inside edge didn't collide on the stumps and got the boundaries for it as well. The runs scored in the first over may not justify how Khaleel Ahmed bowled the first over of the match. The over was going well until de Kock hit Ishant Sharma for a boundary on the final ball. Rahul smashed a six towards cover and then de Kock hit a boundary. Ahmed made a remarkable return and picked a wicket of dangerous-looking de Kock and once again LSG lost a wicket inside the powerplay. Ishant bowled an expensive second over as KL Rahul hit him for a boundary and then both batters stole a couple of doubles to end the over. Pant brought Khalil to bowl his third over and he delivered for DC. He picked the wicket of Devdutt Paddikal, who is going through a very lean patch.
- Impact Substitutes
Delhi Capitals: Jhye Richardson, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey
Lucknow Super Giants: Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry
- Playing XI
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur
- Toss
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat.