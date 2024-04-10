IPL 2024 | RR vs GT Live: GT End RR's Four-Match Winning Spree, Win by 3 Wickets

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals faced their first defeat of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League 2024 as Gujarat Titans emerged victorious in the match number 24 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium hereon Wednesday.

Over 15-20 (199/7)

Some brisk power hitting and smart cricket from Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia helped GT cross finishing line despite losing captain Shuman Gill and Vijay Shankar in the back rto back overs of Yuzvendra Chahal, who has become the purple cap holder with 10 wicket in five matches. Avesh Khan bowled a decent last over, but the luck was in favour of visitors and they got a boundary of the edge and then Tewatia's pull shot over mid-off just passed the fielder. It was a great fight back from GT after 15th over as they took on R Ashwin and Kuldeep Sen and showed game awareness in the final over. Royals faced their first loss of the season as GT once again breach their fortress.

Over 11-14 (111/4)

Sen cleans up Wade and silences the crowd with the gesture ‘I am here’. Wade tried an attacking shot but played on the shot on his stumps. Sen is castling the batters with his explosive pace and Abhinav Manohar is the next as the off-stump of the batter is shattered. Sen provided quick breakthroughs but Gill continued to anchor the innings from one end. Also, GT skipper has completed his half-century,

The required run rate is going up for the chasing side and they need to act accordingly as soon as possible.

Over 7-10 (76/1)

Kuldeep Sen struck as soon as he was introduced into the attack dismissing Sai Sudharshan. A fuller and straighter delivery from Sen and the batter was aiming to scoop it behind the wicket. However, he was trapped in front of the wickets and was plumb. Umpire adjudged him to be not out but a review from the fielding team sent him back to the pavilion.

Wade is at the crease and one of him or Gill needs to adapt aggression as the required run rate is rising up.

Over 0-6 (44/0)

The first three overs of the innings were calm but Gill took on Keshav Maharaj with an inside out on the third delivery of the fourth over. Also, he hit a brilliant maximum in the sixth over to Avesh Khan with a hit straight down the ground. Although the run rate isn’t much, not losing any wicket inside the first six overs is a plus for GT.

Live updates from first innings

Over 16-20 (196/3)

Riyan Parag is in brilliant form and he scored the third fifty of the season for the franchise. Parag played a blinder of knock scoring 76 runs from 48 deliveries. Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 68 runs from the other end. The partnership of 130 runs for the third wicket between the two helped the team post more than 190 runs.

Over 11-15 (134/2)

While Samson is settling in, Parag is slowly getting into the groove and has played some impressive strokes so far whacking Noor for a couple of sixes. A 68-run partnership between the two and the duo is staging a recovery after losing a couple of blows early in the innings. Parag also completes his half-century in 34 balls.

Over 7-10 (73/2)

Hitting is not easy for the batters here so Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson are playing with caution in the middle. Parag smacked a six to Noor with a brilliant slog sweep. However, Noor and Rashid are bowling brilliantly restricting both batters. RR need to accelerate the run rate as soon as possible with the innings entering the second half.

Over 0-6 (43/2)

Umesh Yadav bowled wicket to wicket in the first over and restricted the opposition openers but Yashasvi punched one from backfoot through the point region for a four. A bit of lateral movement for the pacers but not enough to trouble opposition batters. Yashasvi played some exquisite drives in the powerplay and kept the team’s run rate around 6 throughout the powerplay. The left-handed batter was dismissed courtesy of a blinder from Matthew Wade behind the wickets. Rashid makes an impact immediately after being introduced into the attack and removes Buttler.

Toss

Gujarat Titans won the toss and chose to field.

Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma