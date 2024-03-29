IPL 2024: Andre Russell Becomes First Pacer to Claim 100 Wickets for KKR

Bengaluru: All-rounder Andre Russell on Friday became the first pacer to pick 100 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the landmark during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and KKR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

Russell achieved the feat in his 114th IPL game. He reached the milestone with the wicket of Rajat Patidar in the 17th over. Patidar gave a sitter to Rinku Singh at deep mid-wicket.

Russell also became the only second bowler for KKR to claim 100 wickets in the IPL. His compatriot off-spinner Sunil Narine was the first player to take 100 wickets for Kolkata, who leads the chart with 182 wickets in 171 matches. Both players were picked by KKR in the 2014 IPL auction and since then they have been an integral part of the franchise.

Before this match, Russell had 98 IPL wickets under his belt at an average of 24.24, leaking runs at an economy of 9.30 and at a strike rate of 15.64. He is the only pacer for KKR who has picked up a five-for in the IPL. Off-spinner Narine and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarty are the other two bowlers who have claimed five-wicket hauls for the Kolkata-based franchise. He also has the second joint most four-wicket hauls (two) along with pacer Umesh Yadav and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav for the franchise.

Apart from this, Russel, popularly known as 'Dre Russ' has been an explosive finisher for KKR. He has won many matches for the franchise single-handedly in the last few seasons courtesy of his aggressive batting style. He has amassed 2,326 runs at an average of 29.82 and a destructive strike rate of 175.55 including 11 half-centuries in the cash-rich league.

In KKR's campaign opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Russell's brisk 64-run knock guided the hosts to clinch a victory on March 23. He also picked two crucial wickets of opener Abhishek Sharma (32 off 19 balls) and Abdul Samad (15 off 11 balls) to help KKR secure a win in a cliffhanger.

Andre Russell has played a total of 15 games against RCB and scored 396 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 205.18. Russell has hit a total of 26 fours and 38 sixes against the Bengaluru-based franchise since 2012.