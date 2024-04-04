IPL 2024: ‘Almost Embarrassed’; Ponting Blasts Delhi Capitals’ Disappointing Performance

Visakhapatnam: Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a huge margin of 106 runs on Thursday and head coach Ricky Ponting has come down hard at the team saying that he was almost embarrassed by the outing produced by them.

KKR registered the second-highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League thanks to half-centuries from Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi coupled with Andre Russell’s sublime finishing. DC bowlers were all over the place in the innings as they bowled 22 extras throughout the allotted quota of 20 overs.

DC’s head coach Ricky Ponting came down heavily upon the team’s performance saying that he was almost embarrassed by their performance.

“It's pretty hard to assess right now. I mean I was almost embarrassed with our first half of the game today. To concede that many runs, we bowled 17 wides and it took us two hours to bowl our overs as well, so we were two overs behind again, which means the guys bowling the last two overs only get to bowl with four fieldsmen outside the circle,” Ponting stated in the post-match press conference.

“Lot of things happened in this game that were unacceptable and a lot of things we will talk as a group tonight that we have to fix immediately to go forward in the competition. There will be some good open discussions in the changing room for sure.”

Ponting also praised young gun Angkrish Raghuvnashi for his scintillating knock of 54 runs from 27 balls.

“I thought the youngster at No.3 (Angkrish Raghuvanshi) played well and that allowed Russ (Andre Russell) and all those guys to play the way they always play. And they had wickets in hand, so they can keep going hard. They did lots of things well but we got to be critical of ourselves, on our performances, and we got to look at ways to get better for the next game,” he concluded.